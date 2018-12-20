The Delano City Council met for a short special meeting Monday, Dec. 10, to a packed chamber of supporters. By meeting’s end, council members had lauded one of their own and accepted two new members in their place.
Council member Joe Aguirre said he was proud of the November election results.
“We had a good voter turnout that spoke volumes,” Aguirre told the audience. “And now if the community can step it up a notch, it will be very exciting.”
By meeting’s end, Aguirre would be the new mayor and will lead the Delano City Council for the next year.
New members Joe Alindajao and Bryan Osorio joined Liz Morris, who also won re-election. Off the council was Ruben “Ruby” Hill, who in all spent 12 years as a City Council member, along with 18 years on the school board.
Relatives and friends came Monday to pay homage Hill’s service.
Morris was the first to talk about the outgoing councilman.
“It was an honor and pleasure to serve with you,” Morris said. “Your service to the community is amazing.”
Outgoing Mayor Grace Vallejo said Hill not only served his community on councils, “but also gave back to the community as a coach to our youth and continues to nurture them as young adults and then adults.”
“You know I love talking about myself,” Hill joked to the audience. “I enjoyed working with this council. The good, the bad and the ugly. I have seen it all.
“I will be remembered for working with children, coaching kids, but for some, I took on the role of a father to many of them. I’m not going to miss people knocking on my door at all hours. And I know my wife won’t miss it. I wish the council the greatest of luck.”
Council members provided Hill with a plaque detailing his service to the community.
Afterward, the new council members came up to the dais to be sworn in, along with Morris, who won re-election. Both Morris and Osorio won four-year terms, while Alindajao won only a two-year term because he was replacing former council member Rueben Pascual, who resigned back in March. Instead of appointing someone at the time, the four remaining council members chose to have a special election for the seat.
Osorio thanked those who helped him garner the most votes in the city council election, including his parents and close friends.
After the meeting, Alindajao reflected on his job ahead.
“My goals as a council member going forward are simple: listen and learn, do my part to the best of my ability and stay focused on what’s best for the citizens of Delano,” he said. “Specifically, focusing on public safety, quality of life and growth. I would really love to unpack these three topics, but I know this is not the format to do it in. So I’ll leave it at that and let’s keep talking and discussing all things Delano.”
The final action of the night, was selecting a mayor and mayor pro tem for the council.
Aguirre was nominated for mayor and received a unanimous vote. Morris was selected pro tem and would lead in case Aguirre was absent.
Aguirre is currently the director of facilities and emergency management for Delano Regional Medical Center. His past positions have included manager of environmental services for DRMC and director of environmental services for Tulare District Hospital.
“The city has come a long way,” Aguirre said. “It doesn’t come by chance; it’s leadership. We need to continue to improve the system.”
“It is an exciting time. And we need to continue to move forward and not backward.”
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
