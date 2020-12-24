The first "new" Delano City Council meeting on Dec. 7 installed Bryan Osorio as mayor and newcomer Veronica Vasquez as mayor pro-tem, both nominated by fellow council newcomer Salvador Solorio-Ruiz.
Outgoing Mayor Liz Morris had called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Before the new City Council members took their oaths of office, the old council had its last in-person meeting with Morris, Joe Alindajao (via teleconference), Joe Aguirre, Bryan Osorio and Grace Vallejo.
Delano city officials present included City Manager Maribel Reyna, City Clerk Ricardo Chavez and others who joined via teleconference.
Outgoing City Council members Joe Aguirre and Grace Vallejo shared a few thoughts on their time on the City Council and offered his assistance to the city and the new council.
Morris also presented plaques to Aguirre and Vallejo.
The council then certified the results of the November election, and the oath of office was administered to Alindajao. Oaths were also administered to Vasquez and Solorio-Ruiz.
New council members then made statements. Solorio-Ruiz thanked Aguirre and Vallejo for their years of service to the city. He expressed his deepest gratitude to supporters, family and friends. Vasquez thanked everyone who voted for her and said she was deeply humbled. She thanked her campaign team and her family.
Finally, the new council elected its mayor and mayor pro tem.
Solorio-Ruiz moved to nominate Osorio for mayor, who was selected 5-0 by the council.
Solorio-Ruiz also nominated Vasquez as mayor pro tem, elected 5-0 by the board.
New Mayor Osorio thanked the council for trusting him to be mayor for the upcoming year. He had three priorities that came to mind, the first being COVID-19, the second family and the third being the community.
The meeting was then adjourned by Morris, seconded by Solorio-Ruiz and unanimously carried.
