Delano City Council voted 3-1 Monday, Oct. 15, to extend the contract for an additional 12 years for R&F Disposal Inc., putting the contract with the McFarland-based company until 2043.
And as recent as April 2017, R&F Disposal had requested and received a five-year extension, that put the agreement to 2031, according to staff reports requested by DelanoNow.
That didn’t prevent R&F Disposal owner Lorenzo Irizarry from penning a letter to the Delano city manager on Oct. 1 to seek the 12-year term, which was granted on Monday. The company and the city of Delano have been working together since 1988 or 30 years, according to staff reports made public to DelanoNow.
That puts the total possible years of the R&F contract at 55 years, if no more extensions are granted.
“An extended term provides us the ability to better forecast your service needs, capitalize the related equipment requirements provided for in the agreement and completely and effectively provide the long-term services the city and its residents at affordable prices contemplated in the Agreement,” Irizarry wrote.
R&F Disposal provides “roll-off-dumpster” services to the city of Delano, staff reports said.
Anyone doing any building, remodeling or construction within city limits is “required” to use R&F Disposal.
However, at the same meeting, Delano city staff removed two similar contract agreement extensions for the city’s recycling company, South Tulare-Richgrove Refuse Inc., or STRR.
Because STRR has both ‘multi-family residential and commercial recycling collection services’; and ‘collection of residential green-waste and recycling’ contracts, the city must approve each one separately.
STRR had recently become the city’s recycling contract after former contractor Sunset Waste System Inc. was sold in 2016, nulling their agreement.
STRR took over the contract in Oct. 17, 2016, and had its original agreement also set for 2031.
Its owner, David Guerrero, also wrote a letter on Oct. 8 seeking a 12-year extension, almost exactly like R&F.
“This additional 12 years will allow STRR to continue to make needed capital improvements, secure additional financing for new equipment and continue to look for additional avenues for a sustainable and cleaner Delano,” Guerrero wrote. “In addition, our local Central Valley-based bank views this as a positive sign to help STRR’s future and partnership with the city of Delano.”
So why was it pulled from the Oct. 15 agenda? Because city staff had questions regarding the briefness of the relationship between STRR and the city of Delano.
Still, a huge difference in STRR’s contracts is the way it repays money back to the city. One contract provides a 27 percent return, while the second a 29 percent return. Last fiscal year, those contracts provided more than $337,290 back to Delano. And that money went to much-needed alley repair, Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre said on Friday.
“And that wasn’t even a full year, because of when STRR signed its agreement,” Aguirre said. “We expect about $500,000 back from STRR this fiscal year.”
Meanwhile, the R&F contract provides for only a $10,000 annual payment, plus 5 percent of gross earnings. And in recent years, the company had actually been in arrears to the city of Delano of more than $70,000 in back payments, which was brought up by a Delano resident during Monday’s meeting.
Aguirre was the only council member to vote against the R&F agreement, with Mayor Grace Vallejo, Mayor Pro-Tem Ruby Hill and member Liz Morris voting for the R&F Disposal extension.
During the meeting, Aguirre questioned why staff had pulled back the STRR contracts and essentially “tied the hands of future city councils” by extending the R&F agreement, which pays little back to the city, compared to STRR’s contracts.
“When Sunset Waste was sold, and the contract voided, it was good for the city, because it provided us with a new revenue stream with STRR,” Aguirre said.
“Now, the only way the contract with R&F can be broken is if both parties agree (which is highly unlikely) or if the company is sold like Sunset Waste,” he added.
But the two STRR contract extensions are expected to return at the next Delano City Council meeting, after Aguirre made a request to Delano city staff.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
