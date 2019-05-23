Kiwanis Club of Delano has put on the city's Fourth of July fireworks show for more than a dozen years, since 2006, officials wrote in a letter to the Delano City Council last month.
This year's proposed show — on July 5 — will cost the club about $13,500, which includes Kern County Fire Department fees and standby time.
Prior to reviving the current fireworks show, and after many years without a show, the club felt it was important "as a way to demonstrate patriotism and pride in the blessing and opportunities that we enjoy as citizens and residents of this great country," the letter said.
The club sought a co-sponsorship donation of $6,500 — more than double the usual $3,000 donation — from the city of Delano. On May 14, the Delano City Council had a special meeting where members voted to support the Kiwanis fireworks show. Their donation was $5,000, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre said.
“Rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air will be seen as part of the exciting aerial fireworks being planned for the 2019 Star Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Delano and co-sponsored by the City of Delano," said Steve Kinsey, chairman of the Star Spangled Spectacular Committee for Kiwanis Club of Delano.
This year’s fireworks will take place at dusk and be fired from the north end of the Delano airport.
"The show will be a production of Zambelli Fireworks, proudly known as the First Family of Fireworks,” Kinsey said. "The company, based on the West Coast in the Bakersfield/Shafter area, is one of the oldest and largest American fireworks companies. The company has presented artistic excellence in fireworks displays for over 100 years."
The Kiwanis Club encourages all Delano and surrounding residents to enjoy the “Fourth of July” holiday with family and friends and join the community for the fireworks show on Friday evening to continue the celebration of our country’s birthday through the weekend.
Kiwanis is currently reaching out to local businesses and individuals to help further sponsor the fireworks and to continue this as a fun and festive celebration of our country’s independence. To support the event with a donation, vendor information or other related questions, call Kinsey at (661) 725-1286.
Delano city staff recommended the city council consider an agreement with Kiwanis Club of Delano for the city fireworks show permit agreement and provide a donation. Chapter 6.48 (fireworks) of the Delano Municipal Code provides the city reserve one fireworks permit to be awarded through a request for proposal process to a non-profit organization. On April 8, the city received one proposal from the Kiwanis Club.
The proposal allows the Kiwanis Club to conduct the annual fireworks show with a requested $6,500 donation from the city. It also included a cost breakdown of last year’s event as the basis of the request. The club's reasoning for requesting $6,500 is due to rising costs to operate the show. However, staff recommended the city donate $3,000 to the Kiwanis Club based on past donations and the current budgeted amount of $3,000. In the end, the council voted to give a $5,000 donation.
The donated amount comes from the city council budget for community promotions.
The Kiwanis Club has a demonstrated track record and experience in providing the annual fireworks show for the past several years. According to the proposal, in addition to committing the funds raised toward the fireworks show, Kiwanis will also solicit funds from the community to assist with the display. Kiwanis Club is required to submit a complete fireworks application to operate a for-sale fireworks stand. The club is required to obtain all necessary permits and clearances from the city, county, and Federal Aviation Administration.
Showtime will depend on the sunset, but is tentatively scheduled to begin about 9:20 p.m. The length of the fireworks show will be 20 to 30 minutes. Cleanup time for the show site will be at 11 p.m. and will last about 1½ hours.
