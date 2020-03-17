The Delano City Council met Monday night to declare an emergency resolution proclaiming the existence of an emergency situation and local emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council considered the follow items due to concerns over the novel coronavirus:
• Nonessential board, commission and committee meetings will be postponed and rescheduled as permitted.
• Cancelling special events scheduled to be held through the end of March. Application fees may be refunded or the event could be rescheduled
• Cancelling all Recreation and Parks Department programs through the end of March
• City Hall and Community centers run by the city will be closed to the public until further notice
• Utility Billing late payment penalties for the month of March be waived.
While the Delano Police Department is currently functioning on a modified emergency response, the front lobby of the police headquarters will continue to be closed to members of the public until further noticed. The department recommends non-emergency concerns be reported online or over the phone.
