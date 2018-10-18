Delano High School football faced the Monache High Marauders Thursday night in a 37-13 loss, where the Tigers struggled to score despite moving the ball.
Things started off sour for Delano with the Marauders returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and quickly taking a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers would answer back, however, with running back Anthony Murgia running the ball for a first down on the Tigers first offensive play of the game. After a few plays of no gain, Murgia would break another one, picking up 51 yards and getting the Tigers into Monache territory.
Delano couldn’t seem to finish though and would have to punt after picking up multiple first downs.
Neither team could get any offensive drives together and the first quarter ended with Monache narrowly holding on 7-0.
Monache would score early in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run, exposing the Tigers’ lack of communication in their run defense. After receiving, Delano seemed ready to answer with running backs Sergio Gonzalez and Murgia breaking multiple first-down runs.
Yet, after some oddly run plays, Delano could still not put together a scoring possession. Monache would take advantage and score yet again and take a 23-0 lead at the half.
In the second half Delano seemed to be a different team.
The Tigers would drive the ball down to the Monache red zone and score on a pass from quarterback Aaron Chavez to Gonzalez. This was the first time the Tigers had scored in 10 consecutive quarters.
Delano’s defense began to play better as well, with safety Steven Lopez forcing a Monache fumble resulting in a touchback and Delano gaining possession. But as soon as the Tigers started to build momentum, the Marauders would stabilize the game and eventually break a 30-yard run for a touchdown.
In the next possession, Delano would get a huge momentum-builder after a 38-yard run by Murgia that would set the Tigers up in Marauder territory. Delano would be forced to punt, however, and that would conclude the third quarter.
The fourth quarter opened with both teams trading possessions until Delano would score on a 32-yard Murgia touchdown run. Monache would still score one more time, just for good measure, and the final stood at 37-13.
Delano is now 3-4 overall and 0-3 in EYL play on the year and will take on Porterville Friday, Oct. 18, for its senior night.
