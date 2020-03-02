The Delano High boys basketball team might have came up a little short in Saturday's Division 4 Valley Championship final against Kingsbury, but they are still on the hunt for a state championship, coach Aaron Estrada said.
The coach said Delano will host a home game against Sierra Vista High of Baldwin Park at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
On Saturday, Delano was led by junior Thomas Perez's 27 points and nine rebounds, Estrada said. That showing was enough for him to receive the finals' Fighting Spirit MVP award.
Senior team leader Jerrick Alestre had 11 points, seven assists and five steals, he said.
"We appreciate all the support from our community, ASB, cheer program, band members, administration, staff, family, basketball friends and media," Estrada said Sunday. "Also, the inspiration to keep the good fight, DHS football great and colleague, coach Sergio Barajas. Mojo!"
After trailing 40-24 at halftime, the Tigers went on a 12-4 run to cut the deficit to 44-36. Alestre had two steals and several assists during that five-minute span, and Perez scored seven of those points. He and Alestre also had back-to-back three-pointers.
However, Delano trailed 52-39 to start the fourth quarter. After the Vikings established a 16 point-lead at 58-42, near the six-minute mark, Delano went on another run to cut it to nine points with 3:03 left in the game. Perez scored on three straight trips, a two-pointer, two free throws, and finally a three-pointer.
Senior Isaac Quiroz also scored on a three-pointer, after a nifty pass by Alestre during the run. Quiroz then stole the ball and passed it to senior Angel Mendez for a layup to make it an eight-point game with less than two minutes to play, and the score 67-59.
But it was too much Viking height in the middle to make it a 71-59 final.
Delano High Tiger boys basketball made it to the finals after beating Yosemite in the semi-finals, 88-65. Senior Tony Ponce led all scorers with 21 points, four rebounds and three steals. Alestre scored 20 points, had 16 assists and four steals. Perez scored 18 points, had nine rebounds and three assists. Mendez had 15 points on five three-pointers, while Quiroz scored 14 points on four three-pointers.
The Tigers are now 21-11 overall, while Kingsburg sits at 27-4, waiting for state tournament playoffs to begin.
