The Delano High School boys basketball team played a hard-fought East Yosemite League game on Jan. 22, finally falling to the Porterville Panthers 58-47.
Delano's leading scorer was guard Jerrick Alestre, with 16 points, four assists and two steals. Thomas Perez had 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Delano Tigers also played the Mission Oak High School Hawks on Friday and beat Mission Oak, 74-58. Delano's Alestre scored 31 points, six assists and eight steals. Perez had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Delano is 17-7 overall and 3-2 in league play for the first half. Delano will play another round of opponents in the East Yosemite League.
