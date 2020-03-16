A Delano boy finished as a champion at the 52nd annual CAL Tournament of Champions held in Loomis.
Eddie Munoz, from Delano, wrestled in the 122-pound weight class at one of the biggest middle school tournaments in California. Munoz competed in a 33-man bracket winning three by pin and two by decision. He finished as the 122-pound TOC champion.
Munoz was also the South Valley and Masters 126-pound champion of the Central Valley. He is currently 29-5 this season. He was set to compete in the SCWAY state tournament at the end of March, but it has been canceled.
