Two Delano Babe Ruth League all-star teams recently participated in
Delano's 14-year-old Babe Ruth League all-star baseball team was eliminated from the area tournament in Madera recently.
After a win over Orcutt, the Delano team lost 18-5 to Five Cities and 13-3 to host Madera.
Team members were Silverio Alonzo, Miguel Barraza, Jose Carrillo, Christian Cerda, Jude de la Cuevas, Colin Dickson, Sergio Gonzalez, Carlos Gutierrez, Jacob Jiles, Julian Orozco, Sebastian Orozco, Ryan Ruiz, Gerado Salazar, and Juan Venegas. Coaches were John J. Jiles and Amador Orozco and the manager John Jiles.
Delano's 15-year-old all-star baseball team won its first three games in the Santa Maria eight-team tournament.
Members were Casey Jasso, Luis Fuentes, Jeremiah Guerra, Ruben Mendoza, the bat boy, Jimmy Tafoya, Aaron Cavazos, Julian Franco, Tim Ruiz, Johnny Lee, Mason Marroquin, Jordan Mora, Ever Murguia and Luke Rodriguez.
The Delano team needed just one more win in the double elimination tournament in order to qualify for the regional tournament in Bakersfield.
