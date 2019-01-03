The Delano Animal Control has had its share of changes in the past five years, including being overseen by the police chief to now the city engineer.
But if you drive by its headquarters at Mettler Avenue and Cecil Avenue, you'll notice a steel-framed building amid construction. And hopefully, that new $1.6 million indoor kennel will be completed and open for business by mid-2019.
Last year, the contract for the Delano Animal Shelter Facility Rebid Project was awarded to Klassen Corporation from Bakersfield.
The proposed animal shelter will be a 4,990-square-foot facility and will hold up to 90 kennels. The new building will be metal-framed construction along with metal stud walls covered with a fiberglass reinforce panel finish to roughly the entire interior of the building. Amenities include a feed preparation, laundry, isolation, interior holding, drop off and a feed storage room.
About $333,000 has already been spent on the parking lot improvements and expenses related to moving the office trailers.
"We have made Delano's Animal Control Services a priority over the past five years," said newly sworn-in Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre on Friday. "This project is a small milestone, but a milestone nonetheless."
Currently, only dogs are housed at site because of space concerns, Aguirre said. That will change once the indoor kennels are finished and open.
Aguirre said he would like to create a "no-kill" shelter, similar to the agenda that District 4 Supervisor David Couch pushes for.
“I support Mayor Aguirre’s efforts toward a “No-Kill” shelter,” Couch said Sunday. “It takes work and investment but is more humane and more fiscally responsible when achieved.”
“I hope the Council fully supports Mayor Aguirre’s vision and leadership on this issue,” he said
"I am an animal lover myself," Aguirre said. "It's a good campaign to get behind."
"But we need to have the finances and facilities to put it into action, and develop a policy that includes responsible animal ownership," he added. "We need to develop a program that Delano can be proud of."
Despite many residents also advocating not putting down animals, Delano seems to have a large population of "homeless" dogs. So there is a public safety issue that also needs to be addressed.
That's something Animal Control Officer Candelario Meza deals with on a daily basis.
"It's a neverending story," Meza said.
He has worked here since 2013. What does he look forward to with the new building?
The number of kennels will double to about 90.
And it will be a controlled environment, unlike the outdoor kennels they have now.
"It's really hot, when it's hot, and really cold, when it's cold," Meza said. "It will be much better for the animals."
The current office space will stay where it is now. It was the old Delano police detectives offices along Lexington Street.
"This definitely helps us keep up with the growth of the city," he said. "We need to get bigger!"
If someone decides to adopt a dog from the Delano animal shelter, it will include free rabies vaccine, microchip and spay or neuter.
For more information, call (661) 721-3377 or online http://www.cityofdelano.org/232/Animal-Control.
