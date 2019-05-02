Graduation season began this past week in the Delano Union School District with ceremonies held by Del Vista Preschool on April 24 in the La Viña Middle School multipurpose room.
Separate ceremonies were held for the morning and afternoon classes. Parents and many family members attended the events.
Following welcomes by Del Vista site supervisor/teacher Karen Prather and district director of child development services Mike Bledsoe, the students came to the stage to lead the group in the flag salute, followed by their daily song "God Bless America." Each class also danced to the songs "Jailhouse Rock," "Bean Bag Dance" and "Johnny B. Goode."
Following an intermission during which the audience viewed a photo show of the preschool’s activities throughout the year, graduates returned to the stage in their caps and gowns. First honored were the younger students, who will return for their second year at Del Vista Preschool.
Prather introduced each graduating student, with Bledsoe providing their diplomas. The afternoon class concluded their program by singing "Sabor a Mí."
The event was led by Prather, with assistance from child care aides Gloria Alcaraz, Rosie Chavez, Stella Quiñonez and Sylvia Guron.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development services at the Delano Union School District.
