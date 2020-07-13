The killing of two young girls on July 3 wasn't the first gang-related shooting deaths this year in which innocent people lost their lives, but it has been among the most surprising.
Makeliah Rayann Osorno, 11, of Delano, died at 7:40 p.m. after being shot by an unknown suspect. Elyana Sadiee Dorig, 12, also of Delano, died a few minutes later. No arrests have been made as of Saturday.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said officers continue to investigate the 7:21 p.m. five-victim shooting near 22nd Avenue and Oleander Street. Very few witnesses have cooperated with police so far.
What is known is the suspect was wearing a hoodie and a mask, and drove up to the house in a tan Toyota Camry or Corolla. He reportedly got out of the car, approached the house and started firing at people. The suspect then fled.
Nevarez said the suspect had targeted people at that home.
Others who suffered non-life threatening injuries were an 18-year-old woman, a 41-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.
“Our community has suffered many tragedies over the past several years and especially this year, and 2020 is not yet over," said Delano City Councilman Joe Aguirre. "We must come together as a united, collaborative effort to understand that our way of life is being threatened by street thugs and gangbangers."
"Our families must take a stand and send a message that our city is not defeated!" Aguirre added. "We will prevail in these challenging times together and in prayer."
A prayer vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 19 at Delano City Hall.
"We can create a spiritual awareness, and we can weather any storm," Aguirre said.
Delano police is still investigating the shooting deaths of two other innocent victims that occurred within the first month of 2020.
Two people were shot at Cesar Chavez Park at 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 2. Investigators say Nayeli Carrillo Gonzalez, 19, died at the scene. Gonzalez was a student at Fresno State University. Her boyfriend suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Adam Rene Guillen died 10 days short of his 22nd birthday. Guillen, along with four of his friends, were shot on Jan. 31 while visiting another friend's memorial at Hiett Avenue and County Line Road. Guillen later died from those gunshot wounds.
He was an active member of World Harvest International Church in Delano. He graduated from Delano High School and was a freshman at Bakersfield College.
Aguirre said Delano is a city of hope, faith and family.
"Together we can agree to support each other and respect each other with God’s love and principles," he said. 'We have seen our government try to develop regulations to help improve our way of life, but we need to finish the process with prayer and peace for each other."
"The power of prayer is positive reinforcement of good things to come to our community — as a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.