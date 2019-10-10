“Tons of fun” at the Kiwanis pumpkin patch at Heritage Park from Oct. 16 through Oct. 30 is promised by the Delano Kiwanis Club, according to a release from publicist Steve Kinsey.
The patch will be hosting school and group tours, by reservation only, during weekday morning hours and will be open to the general public starting at 3:30 p.m. until dark (except closed Sundays). Admission is free to the public.
Along with a variety of locally grown pumpkins, there will be games, snacks, drinks and park tours available. The patch also features many photo opportunities. Proceeds from the pumpkin patch go to support Kiwanis service projects, the Delano Historical Society and other community activities.
On Oct. 26, the patch will be open from 10 a.m. until dark. Featured will be a scarecrow decorating contest, a pumpkin carving contest and a costume contest.
Scarecrow entries may be taken to the park only on Oct. 25 by 5 p.m. There will be a $10 fee for each entry. Prizes for the scarecrow decorating contest are $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third. Scarecrows will be judged by noon and winners announced and awarded immediately following the judging.
For the pumpkin carving contest, registration will begin at noon Oct. 26. Carving will begin at 2 p.m. with judging at 3:30 p.m. There will be a one-hour time limit for carving. Each entry will be provided a pumpkin and carving tools. The entry fee will be the cost of the pumpkin. Prizes will be awarded based on the criteria of creativity, originality, imagination, detail and skill.
For the Halloween costume contest, contestants need to be dressed on arrival with the contest starting at 4 p.m. Categories will be preschool, kindergarten to fourth grade, middle school, high school and adult. There is no entry fee for the contest.
A writing contest for middle school and high school students will take place in the schools prior to the Saturday events. Halloween Adventure is the essay theme. For the middle school division, the essay should be no more than 300 words, and for the high school division no more than 500 words. Prizes for each division will be $50 for first and $25 for second.
Entries must be in document form, such as Word or PDF format, and must be received at skinsey@lightspeed.net by Oct. 24. A committee of Kiwanis Club members and Delano residents will judge the entries. Winners will be announced and awards given at 1 p.m. Oct. 26. Further information about the essay contest will be sent to local teachers and will be available at Heritage Park or by request at the email address.
More information on the Kiwanis pumpkin patch and contests is available at (661) 725-1286 or email skinsey@lightspeed.net.
°°°
Delano Ag 4-H was the sweepstakes winner in Delano’s Harvest Holidays Grand Parade Oct. 5 down Delano’s Main and Jefferson streets. The 4-H, advised by Janie Cole, won a 3-foot tall trophy for its victory.
In the floats youth category, Delano FFA, headed by adviser Ernesto Marcial, placed first, followed by Wonderful Prep Academy advised by Maria Galvin and Justin Steiner and then the Cesar Chavez Preschool/La Escuelita Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, advised by Nancy Ortiz.
CRLA’s entry listing Diana Ramirez won the floats commercial category, followed by JSC Agriculture Supply.
In the decorated cars/trucks category, Delano Chamber of Commerce was first, Soroptimists second and Brandywine Apartments third.
Delano Elementary School District’s pre-band group, advised by Arnold Morrison, earned first, followed by Global Sikaran Academy and in third the Branch Delano U.S. Chaplains.
Richgrove drumline, advised by Richard Pagalan, won the elementary division and Delano District band the high school division for bands.
In middle schools, Pioneer Trailblazer band, advised by David Stankiewicz, won first place with Cecil Avenue Academy Patriot band and color guard, guided by Brenda Perry-Reed, taking second and Almond Tree School marching band and color guard, advised by Melissa Bindle, taking third.
Albany Park Dance Club, advised by Alexis Briseno, placed first among dance groups.
In special categories, William Ritchey Insurance was first, Hazardous Trucking/Trokas Marcaclas second and SA Truck third.
For youth groups, Delano Pee Wee Stallion Football League, headed by Santiago Rivera, placed first, ahead of Robert F. Kennedy football and cheer squad, coached by Mario Millan and Natalie Fragoso, earning second and Delano High cheerleaders third.
°°°
Swinging to Support Our Students is the theme of the Oct. 19 golf tournament at the Delano Golf Course sponsored by the Delano Union School District Educational Foundation.
Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team and includes green fees, games, participant bag, five raffle tickets, games, luncheon and awards. The tournament is an 18-hole scramble with check-in at 8 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m. and a Mulligan with $5 each maximum of two charge. There is a 60 player limit, so interested persons are requested to register soon. Checks payable to DUSD Educational Foundation, PO Box 385, Delano, CA 93215 are due on or before Oct. 14 or may be turned in to a Foundation member.
Persons may contact Foundation Board President Brenda Perry-Reed at (661) 203-6560 or any member of the Foundation. The board includes Vice President Pearl Rivera, Treasurer Jesse Fragoso, Secretary Christina Luna, MAL Sandra Rivera and members Rudy Alba, Rick Chavez, Simona Forsythe, Henry Mendoza, Rosalina Rivera, Henrietta Ruiz and Hortencia Venegas.
Sponsorships available are platinum for $2,500, gold for $1,500, silver for $1,000 and bronze for $500.
°°°
Delano Community Alliance’s Oct. 1 meeting took place at the Delano College Center where director Abel Guzman reported on the various outreach programs that the Delano Center coordinates throughout Kern County.
It was reported that the Alliance’s Fall Festival earned about $3,000.
°°°
I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of Bob Ritchie, an area farmer whose family I knew well along with Bob, whom I most recently saw at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Mass.
°°°
The North Kern Community School is presenting from 5 to 7 p.m. today its Back to School Night at the 1915 Cecil Ave, facility.
We Make a World of Difference is the theme of tonight’s event. Dinner will be provided for those who attend.
°°°
Assemblyman Rudy Salas is reporting a program offered for high school juniors and seniors that provides an opportunity for participants to gain an understanding of state government and the legislative process.
Young leaders are encouraged to apply online by 5 p.m. Friday at https://a32.asmdc.org.
°°°
Saturday is the Delano Police Department’s Bicycle Rodeo ’19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the West 11th Avenue Community Center.
There will be giveaways and activities, including a raffle for new bicycles (must be present to win), free helmets (while supplies last), face painting, helmet inspection, bicycle safety inspection and bike riding skill course.
For more information contact LGalutira@CityOfDelano.Org.
°°°
Serving for a Cure will be presented by the Delano Police Department on Oct. 15 at Delano’s Perko’s Café from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delano Police Department personnel will serve as celebrity waiters and collect tips for American Cancer Society and Real Men Wear Pink Kern County.
