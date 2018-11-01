When Nathan De Jager didn’t see his name on the list of Fresno State football players suiting up for Week 1 in 2017, he had questions.
De Jager had already spent a redshirt season converting himself from a place kicker into a punter and had been told in the summer that he would be in competition for the starting spot. Then the first week of the season came around and the Bulldogs dressed just one punter while also dressing three kickers — including a freshman who was redshirting — according to De Jager.
The Bakersfield Christian graduate felt disrespected and brought his concerns to his first-year head coach. Jeff Tedford basically told De Jager he would never play, De Jager said.
So De Jager consulted his personal kicking coach Matt Alvarez and family members to get advice on what to do. De Jager transferred to Bakersfield College midseason last year and returned to his natural role as a kicker.
Now in his sophomore season at BC, De Jager is 12-for-12 on field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards. He has the most makes without a miss of any junior college kicker in the country. He’s tied for second in the nation in made field goals and is third in California in longest kick and points for a kicker.
“He’s about as reliable as you can get right now,” BC head coach Jeff Chudy said. “He’s in a zone.”
De Jager first stumbled into kicking in eighth grade when the kicker on De Jager’s North of the River youth football team broke his ankle. A friend told the team’s coach that De Jager could kick because he played soccer. De Jager resisted but got the job anyway.
It was a rocky start that included “a lot” of missed point after attempts. He didn’t enjoy it because he was “pretty bad.”
More practice bred consistency. During his freshman year of high school, De Jager made the few field goals he attempted and missed some extra points. By sophomore year, he was on the varsity team at Bakersfield Christian and working with Alvarez.
Helped out by a high-powered offense, De Jager broke the Central Section record for points by a kicker in a season as a sophomore.
“I knew right off the bat he was talented and he was always my prize pony back then,” said Alvarez, who is also the kicking coach at BC. “We knew that he was going to go big. We knew that he was going to have a great career in kicking.”
De Jager walked on to Fresno State after high school. Though the team moved him to punter, he was still excited. He redshirted, as he expected, and by the spring of his freshman year was “booming punts. I was going off,” De Jager said.
He thought had a chance to win the starting spot. Tedford, who had been hired during De Jager’s first year, had already cut another punter on the team.
But by his own evaluation, De Jager did perform not well during the summer camp. By the fall, he no longer got any repetitions in practice.
“I was basically a water boy, just standing there and warming up for nothing, which was very disappointing,” De Jager said. “I would work on field goals by myself with the mentality that they’ll see that I could actually do this and maybe they’ll give me a chance. But that opportunity never came around.”
When De Jager joined Bakersfield College for Week 2 of practice in 2017, his place kicking ability had dropped off. His form was off. De Jager and Alvarez needed to go back to basics.
It took a few weeks before Alvarez let De Jager kick in games. De Jager finished the year 6-for-8 on field goals. The misses came on a block and a play when the field goal unit was rushed onto the field with about 10 seconds left on the play clock.
This season, he’s established himself as one of the top junior college kickers.
De Jager is hoping for another chance — a real chance — at the Division I level. If it doesn’t come, he’ll just be happy to continue his kicking career somewhere at the next level.
“I’ve spent too much time to not play on,” De Jager said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m always open to everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.