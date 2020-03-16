Kern County Supervisor David Couch can breath a little easier after the latest vote update on Friday.
The Fourth District Supervisor gained more than a percentage point back after the Kern County Elections Division added more than 28,000 unprocessed ballots to the March 3 primary election vote total on Friday.
With only 14,343 votes remaining to be counted for Kern County, Couch led challenger Emilio Huerta 9,276 votes to 7,499, or 55.3 percent to 44.7 percent.
It is unclear how many more votes remain to be counted in the Fourth District.
Any supervisor candidate who wins more than 50 percent of the vote wins outright.
Both medical marijuana measures D and E continued their losing streak, with both failing to pass by more than 14 percent.
In statewide elections, 32nd District Assemblymember Rudy Salas earned 56.5 percent compared to challenger Todd Cotta, at 43.5 percent.
In the 34th District, Assemblymember Vince Fong earned 72.6 percent compared to Julie Solis’ 27.4 percent.
U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of the 23rd Congressional District, earned 67 percent compared to Kim Mangone’s 33 percent.
TJ Cox, representative for the 21st Congressional District, earned 38.4 percent compared to David Valadao’s 50.8 percent. Two other candidates earned a collective 10.8 percent.
In McFarland, the McFarland Unified School District put a bond measure on the ballot to, among other things, build a much needed multi-purpose room at McFarland High School. The multipurpose room includes a cafeteria, auditorium and gymnasium.
Updated numbers had the bond measure with 710 yes votes and 530 no votes, or 57.26 percent in favor and 42.74 against.
