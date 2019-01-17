The Kern County Board of Supervisors have named David Couch as Chairman of the Board.
Couch, who was recently re-elected in November, received unanimous approval from his colleagues in a vote that occurred during a special supervisors meeting Monday at noon.
He will take over from Mike Maggard, who the supervisors voted to be vice-chair.
