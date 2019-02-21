Dasia Wandick didn’t want her Bakersfield College teammates to think she was a ball hog.
The freshman guard/forward started the women’s basketball season with the same mentality she had in high school, looking to pass and not trying to be the go-to scorer, she said.
But Renegades head coach Paula Dahl had other ideas.
“I just felt like my coach (Dahl) always depended on me, so I felt like I had to be that person to give her what she wanted,” Wandick said. “She always depends on me to score and so I feel like that’s what boosts my confidence way more so that’s why I score a lot more.”
This season has been transformative for Wandick, she said, taking on a go-to scoring role after typically being the second or third option at Independence High. Wandick leads BC with 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. She has the best field goal (43.4) and 3-point percentage (29) on the team.
The Renegades (8-16, 1-4 Western State South) will wrap up the year with a road game at Santa Monica (7-17, 0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
‘I’ve watched Dasia over the years and know that she’s very, very capable,” Dahl said. “She does a great job of getting to the rim and using her body really, really well. She’s a competitor. The other thing that impresses me about her is that she utilizes her team. There’s times where she could just go, but she’s a team player and is the furthest thing from being a ball hog or whatever.”
From the first few practices, the Renegades players realized they might have a new top scorer on the team. Wandick displayed her ability to drive past or through players, as well as shoot over them.
Even some sophomore leaders found the freshman’s play inspiring.
“We were like, ‘Oh my God, where did you come from,’” sophomore forward Brianna Mendez said. “Right away, I knew she was going to be really big to the team.”
Wandick reached double-digit points in BC’s first eight games of the year. The most impressive was a 30-point, 14-rebound performance against Santa Ana that led the Renegades to an overtime win.
She was 10-for-19 from the field, 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 from the free throw line. Mendez was the team’s second-leading scorer with 15 points in the same amount of shot attempts. No other Renegades player made more than two shots.
The key to Wandick’s success is her ability to drive to the basket. She uses her 5-foot-7 frame well, her coach and teammates said, to keep opponents from blocking her shots and is able to make shots through contact.
Most of her points come from layups or shots inside, Wandick noted.
“She does not let anyone stop her,” Mendez said. “There’ll be like five people on her, she’s still driving to the hole. She’s really good at finishing. She finishes really hard.”
Wandick has scored at least 10 points in 17 of her 24 games. Now that she’s gotten used to being the leading scorer, she’s happiest that she’s kept her production consistent.
As long as Wandick is going at defenders and using the backboard (which she does), BC is in good hands, Dahl said.
