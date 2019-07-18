One of the July events leading up to Delano's July 26-28 Philippine Weekend is the Tiny Tots pageant.
Forming the royal court are Princess Jaiden Faith Ravelo Cantorna, King Jacob Nicholas Rutter, Queen Koumba Carino Diallo and Princess Bea Kiley Mendoza.
