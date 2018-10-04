Sebastian Vecchio is in his first season as a Division I head coach and his first year at Cal State Bakersfield. He’s implemented new playing styles and a new culture this season.
But nothing, he thinks, should be new when the Roadrunners start Western Athletic Conference play.
“We’ll be ready for the WAC after facing those (nonconference) teams because we’ve seen everything we’re gonna face in the WAC in nonconference,” Vecchio said. “It got us ready.”
CSUB went 3-6 in nonconference play. There were close games, blowouts and three overtime matches. As the Roadrunners start the WAC portion of its schedule, they think their nonconference experience will come in handy.
“We’re finally finding our consistency a little bit more,” senior forward Claire Nelson said. “I think we have a good base going into conference.”
WAC games can be all over the place, Nelson said, and if any happen to put CSUB in a golden goal, overtime situation, the Roadrunners will be ready.
They got experience with overtime right away this season, losing 1-0 to Eastern Washington on the road in their first game of the year. CSUB didn’t generate enough offensive chances and was still working on its fitness.
Two of the Roadrunners’ final three nonconference-conference games went into double overtime and CSUB came out on top in both. In a scoreless game with Saint Mary’s on Sept. 14, Sabrina Delgado scored in the 106th minute to give the Roadrunners the win. One week later, CSUB was knotted at one goal apiece with Pacific before Nelson won it with her second goal of the game.
“It basically gives you the security that you know what to do and you know what to expect,” Vecchio said. “We know that we can come out on top when we get in those situations. I feel we were very confident the last two overtime games. We look very fit. We’re in that position that we’re not afraid to play overtimes.”
Vecchio’s expectations for his team in the WAC haven’t changed since when he initially took the CSUB job. He wants to finish in the top four.
Last season, CSUB won just one WAC game and finished seventh out of eight teams, missing the conference tournament (Cal Baptist joined the WAC this year but is ineligible for postseason play as it transitions to Division I).
“There are no easy games,” Vecchio said.
Men’s basketball starts practice Wednesday
The Roadrunners’ 2018-19 season officially begins with the first day of practice Wednesday. TBC Media will have photos and video from practice. CSUB head coach Rod Barnes and his players will not be made available for interviews, according to CSUB Athletics.
Returners Damiyne Durham, Rickey Holden and Jarkel Joiner lead the way for the Roadrunners. The guards were CSUB’s top three scorers last season, each averaging more than 10 points per game.
CSUB’s Blue-Gold Scrimmage will be on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The Long Beach State charity exhibition will be Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. and the season will start with a road game at Texas Christian on Nov. 7.
