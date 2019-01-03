Autumn D’Arcy doesn’t realize how fast she is.
As a freshman swimmer at Cal State Bakersfield, she has already broken the school record in the 100-yard butterfly (53.50) — not rested — and is second in program history in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.61).
It’s been somewhat of a surprise to her, but none at all to those around her.
“She might think she’s exceeding expectations,” said D’Arcy’s older sister, Summer, who is also on the CSUB women’s swimming and diving team. “I don't think she realizes the caliber she is at.”
“I like that she doesn't know she’s good, but we got to get her to know she’s a little better than she thinks she is,” CSUB head coach Chris Hansen added.
D’Arcy’s 50-yard butterfly, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley times are the best in the Western Athletic Conference so far this season. Her 100 butterfly time is a B Standard toward qualifying for the NCAA championships. D’Arcy is a little quirky, but followed her sister’s path into swimming and has already stood out at CSUB.
“People knows she’s here and the WAC knows she’s coming,” Hansen said. “I’m sure there’s some coaches not too happy about her freshman year swimming so fast but that’s their problem, not ours.”
While her sister Summer, a senior at CSUB, started swimming at about 6 years old, D’Arcy did not start until she was about 10. Once her sister joined a club team, D’Arcy gave it a shot and ended up liking the sport.
Eventually they’d spend hours together involved with swimming, including short jam sessions to Taylor Swift or Demi Lovato on the approximately three-minute car ride from the pool to the gym.
The reason D’Arcy stuck with swimming was because she likes racing other people. She competes mostly in short distance events and enjoys the thrill of the close finishes.
At the beginning of the year, D’Arcy expressed to Hansen her goal to make the NCAA championships. He was “shocked” because of how D’Arcy comes off as “ a little lackadaisical,” he said.
Now, after an impressive start to her career, Hansen is trying to introduce D’Arcy to the idea of competing at U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
“Autumn, as a freshman, is going to have to wrap her head around possibly not taking a break at all after conference like we usually do,” Hansen said. “... Her knowing that that’s the end game and not knowing how good she is probably gonna work best for her.”
“My coach always he hoped we could make Olympic Trials when we were younger, but it seemed really far off last time,’ D’Arcy said. “But this time, it seems a lot closer.”
D’Arcy considers her weaknesses to be holding her breath and “really bad turns.” She is getting used to the idea that she can do everything, though, and that the workouts, training and races won’t be too hard. Hansen was concerned about that during the recruiting process.
The challenge for D’Arcy will be learning to race the clock. She won’t have many people near her in the 100 butterfly at the WAC championships, Hansen said. She’ll still need to push herself to get an NCAA qualifying time.
Hansen said there’s no doubt that D’Arcy makes NCAAs by her senior year. Making it as a freshman, though, is hard.
“I liked her quirkiness because that’s what’s getting her fast,” Hansen said. “But she’s more focused to win a race than she lets on. I’m wondering if we get to that NCAA level or Olympic trial level, what will happen if she shows people that she wants to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.