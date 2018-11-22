Cal State Bakersfield’s transgender students now have a new safe space on campus to use when needed.
The college’s Club GEN (Gender Equality Now) opened a new library, named Jai’s Library, aimed at providing awareness of and support for the trans community. The library, located in the Multi-Cultural Alliance and Gender Equity Center, was created in honor of former trans student Jai Bornstein, who died at age 19 by suicide in December 2016.
Besides books, the new library room also has a couch, tables, images of Jai and other features. Members of have been putting the space together since last year after they received funding for it from the Bornstein family.
“The portion of Jai’s Library that Club GEN unveils today is a beacon of hope, an opportunity to highlight, empower and provide accessible support to our trans community,” said Samantha DeLaCruz, the current president of the club.
DeLaCruz said she hopes the library will help trans students learn more about themselves and what they’re going through as well as provide a sense of visibility and recognition.
“This space is a sanctuary for anyone who needs it, whether it is for resources, unwinding, connecting or a mere reminder that no matter your identity or expression, you are valid and have a place where you will always be welcomed and supported,” she said.
While Bornstein was a student at CSUB, she was a member of Club GEN and aimed to be a voice and an advocate for the transgender community.
“She was always making sure that she was present and that we always could understand her perspective,” said Jennifer Valencia, who was Club GEN president while Bornstein was part of the club. “I miss Jai. She was a really good friend. I’ve spent a lot of time wondering what I could have done differently to show her more support and show her how much I care.”
Valencia said she’s excited to see that the library will finally be open for CSUB students and believes it serves as a great legacy for her lost friend.
“Having this library on campus is not only a depiction of Jai’s legacy but also an opportunity for education,” she said. “There are so many books on that shelf that can really expand our thinking, really expand on how we view our gender identity and how that impacts the way that we think, the way that we interact with one another, the way we can form our own identities.”
DeLaCruz said that while the number of books available to students currently are fairly small, she said the plan is to continue to grow the collection over the coming years. All books have been donated from various sources.
Valencia said she believes the library will make a big difference for trans students or anyone who wants to learn more about the trans community.
“I feel that throughout the years, people will come in there, pick out a book and learn something new about themselves and get to know something new about their fellow humans,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to seeing that impact and seeing how we can all just be kinder to one another.”
Jai’s parents, Jeanie and Robert Bornstein, attended Nov. 16’s unveiling and said they feel proud to see the library finally open.
“It’s important to our family that Jai’s memory lives on through loving actions that make the world safer and softer for everyone,” she said. “We hope that this library project will offer comfort and support to trans students who may be struggling to feel like they belong. To trans kids out there, we would like to say: You are loved, you matter and you’re not alone.”
