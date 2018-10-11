Cal State Bakersfield men’s soccer took down the No. 7 team in the country, beating Air Force, 1-0, at home on Oct. 5. At No. 7, Air Force (3-1 Western Athletic) is the highest ranked team CSUB (4-6-1, 2-1-1) has beaten in the program’s Division I history.
“Our boys knew it needed to be a special day,” CSUB head coach Richie Grant said. “I thought our performance matched the occasion.”
A goal by junior forward Ryan Goldsmith in the 17th minute was all that the Roadrunners needed. Goldsmith took a pass from senior midfielder Jacob Alatorre and hit a shot off the left post that went in.
Redshirt junior goalie Rodrigo Sarmiento recorded his third straight shutout for the Roadrunners. He made seven saves in the game and the Falcons hit the post twice. Sarmiento has played in place of starter redshirt sophomore Detre Bell, who broke his right arm.
“It’s a great feeling when you take down No. 7 the way we did,” Sarmiento said.
After just one win over a Division I opponent and five straight losses to end non-conference play, CSUB is 2-1-1. The Roadrunners are 3-16-2 against ranked opponents since joining D-I. The last win came over No. 19 UC Riverside in 2012.
CSUB brought in local elementary and middle school students for its first men’s soccer “Education Day” and set the Main Soccer Field single-game attendance record with 2,298 fans.
