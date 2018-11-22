There is no us and them. There’s just us.
That was one of the central messages from a Nov. 13 lecture by Gregory Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, an organization that employs and trains former gang members and provides therapy and other services.
Boyle, a Catholic priest, spoke at a fall lecture held by Cal State Bakersfield’s Kegley Institute of Ethics, stressing that current and former gang members should be treated as human beings who are not solely defined by their mistakes.
“Mother Teresa diagnosed the world’s ills correctly when she suggested that the problem with the world is that we’ve just forgotten that we belong to each other,” he said to a packed crowd in the Dore Theater. “How do we stand against forgetting that? The only way the margins will ever get erased is by standing at them.”
Boyle told the story of two former gang members, Manuel and another nicknamed Snoopy, who were part of Homeboy Industries. One day, Boyle said Manuel told him he got a stupid text from Snoopy.
“It said ‘Hey dog, it’s me Snoops. Yeah, they have (me) locked up in the county jail. They’re charging me with being the ugliest vato (man) in America. You have to come down right now and show them they have the wrong guy,'" Boyle said.
While Boyle said he thought the joke at Manuel’s expense was very funny, he subsequently reminded himself that they used to be in rival gangs.
“They used to shoot bullets at each other. Now they shoot text messages,” he said. “There’s a word for that, and the word is kinship.”
The idea for Homeboy Industries initially came in 1988. Boyle said he wanted to find a way to address the escalating gang violence in Los Angeles during the '80s and help gang members get out of that life.
Over the years, the initiative has grown to become a full independent nonprofit organization. It currently serves 15,000 people every year. It's the largest program of its kind in the world.
One of the former gang members who participated in the organization’s typical 18-month program was Oscar Lopez, who spoke at the lecture. Lopez said he grew up in an area of Boyle Heights in Los Angeles that had high gang activity. He said he fell into that lifestyle as a juvenile.
“I guess I just liked the way they dressed, the respect, money and girls they got living the fast life,” he said. “As time went by, I found myself in juvenile hall for various crimes. I was too stuck in the moment to realize the hurt I was causing to my family and to myself.”
After Lopez heard about Homeboys and joined several years ago, he said it made a big difference in his life. He said he is no longer an active gang member and is drug-free.
“Homeboy Industries is a place that welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “It is a healing process that takes time, but as long as you put the effort into it, they are there to walk with you through the steps to get you on the road to success. It’s been a place where I’ve been accepted for who I am. To me, Homeboy Industries is family, and family is everything.”
Boyle said it’s been a satisfying and humbling experience working with Lopez and the other people who have come through the doors at Homeboy Industries.
“For 30 years, the homies have taught me everything of value about kinship and how to imagine it, how to foster and nurture it,” he said.
