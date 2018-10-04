Michelle Lyon is a Cal State Bakersfield student who is trying to support herself and a child in her care as an Uber and Lyft driver. Having enough money to provide food for the both of them has been a challenge.
“The money doesn’t stretch much. I try to make it go as far as it can,” she said.
To help make ends meet, Lyon has been taking advantage of food pantries around town, including CSUB’s Food Pantry, which allows students — as well as faculty and staff — to visit once a week and get foods ranging from your traditional canned, pre-packaged foods to fresh produce.
People are alloted 16 points per visit at the pantry. Items cost different points depending on how many meals it provides. A granola bar or canned fruit costs one point while a box of cereal or pasta costs three points.
“It’s great that they’re helping people out here,” Lyon said of the pantry. “It’s really convenient for the students and it helps a lot. It makes things easier.”
The food pantry reached its one-year anniversary this month. Last school year, it served an average 195 students a week, nearly double its original goal of 100 students per week.
It has expanded even further this school year. According to the college, an average 309 students have come to the pantry each week since the new year started in August. As of Sept. 20, the pantry has served 1,395 students a total of 5,623 times, according to the university.
“What we don’t want are students who are hungry and focused on what their next meals are going to be instead of focusing on their education,” said Ilaria Pesco, executive director of Associated Students Inc.
Pesco said that when the university was planning to start the pantry, they looked at other CSUs comparable in size to CSUB to see what they were doing with their food pantries and how many students they were serving.
Based on that, CSUB assumed they would reach around 100 students a week. When that didn’t turn out to be the case, Pesco said more research was conducted and found that the university had underestimated the number of students who receive federal Pell Grants.
Pesco said around 77 percent of students on campus receive Pell Grants to help them pay for college. All of these students have a total household income of $50,000 or less, and Pesco said many of the university’s families make less than $30,000.
“We didn’t realize it was so many students. We didn’t put all those numbers together,” she said about the Pell Grants recipients. “The national average is 31 percent. It blew me away. When we really think about this, most of our campus is in need.”
The higher demand created a significant challenge for the pantry in figuring out how to get all the food that is needed. Pesco said through partnerships with local organizations, the pantry has been able to provide enough food for students.
In March, the pantry partnered with the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market, Apple Core Project and Kaiser Permanente to provide fresh fruits and vegetables that are left over from the farmers market. About 50 to 80 students take advantage of this each week.
The pantry appears to be very needed, as 41.6 percent of students said in a study conducted by the university in January that they have experienced food insecurity, meaning they have a lack of consistent access and/or financial resources for food.
“The feedback we’re getting from students is ‘If you didn’t have a food pantry, I don’t know what I would do,’” Pesco said. “They’re thankful that we have these programs now, because if we didn’t, our students would be suffering.”
CSUB student Anne Zalameda said she comes to the pantry once in a while. She said she came most often last year when she lived in one of the school dorms, which didn’t have a kitchen, to get food that didn’t need to be cooked.
“It’s hard because I get busy with classes and don’t always have time to go grocery shopping,” she said. “With the pantry, I can get some free food and it’s really nice. It takes some of the pressure off.”
Andres Janacua, an art history teacher at CSUB, said he also comes to the pantry every couple weeks to get food.
“It helps me get through my day,” he said. “I am very busy, just like the students, and sometimes I forget to address my nutritional needs. If people are in a rush, they can come in, grab a granola bar, fruit, whatever they want. It can serve as a quick meal and helps fill in the gap between meals.”
Janacua said he believes the pantry is a needed greatly on campus to make sure students and employees are getting enough food.
“It’s a great resource. I think it’s very helpful for the students,” he said. “It provides at least basic foods for us to get by. I think it helps students get through their studies.”
