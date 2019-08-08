CrossPointe Baptist Church of McFarland joined forces with the McFarland Unified School District, Greater McFarland Chamber of Commerce, McFarland Lions Club, Mariela Gomez from California Assemblyman Rudy Salas' office and San Joaquin (Continuation) Learning Center for a successful back-to-school community giveaway event.
We were able to bless a lot of families with school uniforms, backpacks and other classroom supplies as well as connect and give a lot of CrossPointe McFarland invite cards to the scores of people who attended Saturday.
The CrossPointe Baptist Church of McFarland is "strengthening God's family by strengthening yours," church officials said.
