California Resources Corp., one of Kern's largest oil producers, reported a $67-million loss in the first quarter, up from a $2-million loss during the same period a year before.
The Chatsworth-based company's quarterly results included a $97-million loss attributed to non-cash losses on commodity contracts.
CRC's petroleum production volumes increased by 8 percent year over year to 133,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first three months of 2019.
Production costs were up 10 percent year over year at $233 million, while general and administrative expenses rose almost 32 percent.
