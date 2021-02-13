California's COVID-19 positivity rate is a key indicator of community spread and as of last week, the seven-day positivity rate is 6.4 percent and the 14-day positivity rate is 7.2 percent.
Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in California began on Dec. 14, with the launch of the “Vaccinate ALL 58” vaccine distribution campaign.
Vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is prioritizing vaccines for equitable distribution to everyone in California who wants it.
Currently, the state is in Tier 1 of Phase 1B of the California Vaccination Allocation. Tier 1 Phase1B includes:
• Individuals 65 and older.
• Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors
• Education and childcare
• Emergency services
• Food and agriculture
View the vaccination progress dashboard by clicking the link https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/#California-vaccines-dashboard.
To schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit kernpublichealth.com.
Get notified when it’s your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine at myturn.ca.gov.
Impacted by COVID-19
Legislation extends statewide eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021, and protects tenants’ credit.
The State Rental Assistance Program will also allocate $2.6 billion in federal rental assistance dollars to assist struggling tenants and small property owners.
“Once again, California is leading the way by enacting the strongest eviction protections in the nation, which will provide relief for millions of Californians dealing with financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This law not only provides greatly needed support for tenants, but also provides relief to small property owners in need of assistance to pay for mortgages, thanks to $2.6 billion in federal stimulus funding.”
Community Action Partnership of Kern
The CAPK CalFresh Healthy Living team has developed the County Nutrition Action Plan coalition to help create a culture of health and well-being in Kern County.
Now they're looking for residents to get involved. Join CAPK and partners Kern County Aging and Adult Services and the University of California Collaborative Extension to build a community focused on health and nutrition education by calling 661-439-3838. The next meeting is March 25. For important nutrition information, visit www.CalFreshHealthyLiving.org.
For more on CAPK go to www.capk.org.
