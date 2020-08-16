While bars, restaurants, nail salons and real estate offices received the majority of federal money from a Kern County small business relief fund, recipients also included chambers of commerce, nonprofits and a ski resort.
The information comes from a listing of businesses compiled by the county, which administered the Kern Recovers program using $30 million it was allocated by the federal government for COVID-19 relief. The list was obtained through a public records request by former Bakersfield City Councilman Mark Salvaggio, which he made available to local media.
Kern Recovers was one way the county used $157 million in federal funding to help local governments cover costs and provide economic relief due to the pandemic. A total of 937 local businesses received money through the program, which was similar to the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Loans were capped at $75,000 but were distributed in amounts as low as several hundred dollars to qualifying businesses. The average was about $30,300.
If spent in accordance with the program guidelines, the loan is fully forgivable.
Among the recipients of $75,000 loans were the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Associated Builders and Contractors Central California Chapter, Bakersfield Association of Realtors, Kern Economic Development Corp. and the Kern County Builders Exchange.
While not businesses per se, such trade associations and advocacy groups are private entities and play a role in supporting local companies and the economy, said Jim Zervis, the chief operating officer for Kern County who oversaw the Kern Recovers program.
"Those are industry advocacy groups that are supporting small businesses," Zervis said. "They do provide support to their members, which is the same type of support we’re trying to provide."
The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Taft Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Association and Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce also each received loans of between $11,000 and $50,000.
Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce CEO Nick Ortiz said the money was needed, as the organization gets about 50 percent of its funding from dues paid by member businesses and events, which had to be canceled due to shutdown orders and limits on gatherings. Plus, he said, federal money wasn't made available to certain nonprofits like chambers of commerce.
"For reasons that no one has totally been able to pin down, when Congress originally passed PPP, membership orgs like chambers, or economic development corporations or trade associations, we were excluded," Ortiz said.
The money has helped to cover the chamber's biggest cost, its employees, and supplement revenue brought in through events like Beautiful Bakersfield Awards and the State of the City Luncheon, which typically draw hundreds of attendees.
Juan Avila, chief operating officer for Garden Pathways, which received $75,000, said last week that funding provided by the county and through the PPP program helped his organization weather the difficult economic times brought on by the pandemic. The group operates a preschool that has remained open for essential workers but struggled financially due to a 75 percent decrease in attendance for a period of time.
"We're so thankful for programs like these," Avila said.
Alta Sierra Ski Resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains in eastern Kern County also received a $75,000 loan. A company representative did not return emails seeking comment.
Famoso Raceway and Bakersfield Speedway each received $75,000, as well as the Bakersfield Museum of Art and the Kern County Museum.
The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History received $30,000.
Initially the money was made available to businesses that were not able to get federal PPP funding. But eventually the qualification criteria was expanded to include more local entities, Zervis said. Some businesses may have received funding from both the federal and county program, Zervis said.
Companies had to attest that they had been impacted by COVID-19. The businesses must subsequently apply for loan forgiveness by providing documentation of how the funding was spent. The money had to be spent within 16 weeks and could only go toward payroll, rent, utilities, supplies or bills.
Overall the program injected a lot of money into the local economy over about 60 days, in a process that was efficient, legal and transparent, said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. The county partnered with four local banks to process applications and distribute the funds and attracted attention from the National Association of Counties, which featured Kern Recovers in a teleconference with county leaders around the country as a model program.
