After years of penny-pinching, Kern County administrators say they will soon emerge from the budget deficit that has plagued the county for the past four years.
The county says by the end of the next fiscal year, the $44.5 million deficit will have been eliminated.
The deficit emerged after oil prices plunged in 2016 and launched the county on a four-year deficit mitigation plan to eliminate the multimillion dollar hole in its budget.
“Addressing the structural problem in the County’s General Fund has been our board’s priority the past few years,” County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said in an email to The Californian. “Getting it addressed is an accomplishment, yes, but we’ve got more work to do, and other challenges that must be addressed going forward.”
Going into fiscal year 2019-20, which begins July 1, the deficit will stand at $7.6 million, the county says. By the end of the fiscal year, it will be eliminated.
The Board of Supervisors heard the first budget presentation Tuesday during its regular meeting. Over the next several months, supervisors will conduct budgetary hearings before adopting the final budget in July.
If supervisors do not significantly change the budget proposed by the County Administrative Office, the county will have achieved its goal of eliminating the structural deficit in four years.
“We’re unable to do much else if we are hamstrung financially,” Alsop said. “Getting the county into a more sustainable fiscal position is essential if we’re serious at all about addressing other priorities we have as a county.”
Getting rid of the deficit has not been pain-free.
Many county departments have been forced to shave their budgets by multiple percentage points.
Although county officials have been quick to point out that services to the public have not been impacted by the cuts — and the public safety departments have largely been immune from reducing their budgets — many departments have not been rehiring for positions in which employees either leave or retire, which can increase the workload on employees who stay.
Employees of the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department have also complained they are overworked and underpaid. The Sheriff’s Office in particular has said it is experiencing a severe shortage of deputies due to low pay.
And an $8.8 million deficit in the Fire Department budget remains.
But with the deficit eliminated, the county should be freer to take on those issues, which Alsop said would be a focus as the county moves forward.
Also, strengthening the future budget, the county says it has saved $17.8 million through its LaunchKern initiative, a program meant to make county departments more efficient and cost-effective.
After four years of deficit spending, the county is at last nearing the end of the tunnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.