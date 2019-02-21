Six people have died from flu this season in Kern County as of Feb. 15, according to the county Public Health Services Department.
Two more cases were confirmed last week after the four that had already been reported, making this one of the deadliest seasons the county has seen since the 2013-14 season, when 11 deaths were reported.
In addition to the deaths, 12 people have been hospitalized due to flu, already an increase over 11 for the previous season.
Last year, there were only two reported deaths, according to the department.
“Any time we know a death is associated with flu, there are families out there that are devastated by this,” said public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson. “This is another reminder of how serious and unpredictable the flu can be.”
While two more cases have been reported since Feb. 8, it should be noted that those deaths may not have occurred in February. Corson said those deaths could have occurred earlier and have only been recently confirmed as being due to flu.
Also, this count only includes flu deaths of people under age 65, which are tallied by the county department.
Across the nation, between 10,000 and 16,000 people have died from flu-related illness this season, according to the Associated Press.
The news comes as this flu season isn’t close to being over yet, as the season typically goes through March and sometimes into April. Given that, Corson encouraged those who have yet to get their flu vaccine to do so.
“We encourage people to get vaccinated. It’s not too late,” Corson said. “Flu is in Kern County and it's circulating. We don’t know if this is even the peak of flu season.”
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that this year’s vaccine has been 47 percent effective in preventing flu. A vaccine that works in 40 percent to 60 percent of people is considered effective.
Adults 65 and older as well as young children are most at risk of serious complications due to flu, as well as anyone with chronic health conditions, according to the Public Health department. People are encouraged to help prevent the spread of flu by:
- Staying home when sick.
- Covering a cough or sneeze with a tissue and properly disposing of the used tissue.
- Washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.