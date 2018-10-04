Some Kern County residents aren’t recycling properly and it's causing serious problems for county workers.
Residents of multifamily apartment complexes have been tossing trash into the blue bins provided by the county that should be used for recycling.
“There are high levels of contamination within the blue bins,” said Tony Bonanno, waste management specialist for Kern County. “It’s causing some issues.”
Those issues may force the county to abandon the blue bin recycling program in lieu of another strategy.
Because the state requires multifamily apartment complexes to have a recycling option, the county must provide something for those families when it comes to recycling.
“We’re going to go with the education first and see what our success is,” Bonanno said.
Beginning in 2012, state regulations required multifamily apartment complexes with five units or more to arrange for recycling services for tenants.
In response, the county set up blue bins next to dumpsters on the properties of those complexes in order to give the tenants a place to recycle.
“Unfortunately, many of these bins are being filled with trash and other non-recyclable materials such as furniture pieces, garden hoses, and even chain-link fences,” the county said in a recent statement.
In an effort to save the county’s recycling program, the Kern County Public Works Department is teaming up with Kern Service Conservation Corps, part of the Farmworker Institute of Education & Leadership Development, to increase recycling awareness throughout the county.
A group of about 50 members, working in two teams of about nine, will be traveling to every multifamily apartment complex in unincorporated county areas and attempting to educate the tenants about the proper materials that can go in the blue bins.
The teams drop off bags that have recycling instructions written on them, and they interact with residents of the apartments, explaining what can be recycled in the blue bins.
“Some people have been OK with it and taking it in,” said crew leader Brandon Johnson. “But there are a few people that are just not interested in it, and have actually cussed us out.”
The teams have been knocking on doors and leaving recycling bags hanging on doorknobs for about a month and a half, Johnson said.
He added that he expects his teams will be on this assignment for the next six months.
Normally the crews with the Farmworker Institute work on maintaining trails or restoring land with the Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service.
The new assignment provides a somewhat welcome change of pace to Johnson.
“I love talking to different people,” he said. “It’s just the people that give you the hassle, you have to step back and recuperate a little.”
The county’s effort is funded by grants from the state, although Bonanno did not know the exact amount. If the situation does not improve as a result of the outreach efforts, more work will have to be done.
“I would say this is a short-term situation,” Bonanno said. “We’ll have to work with the managers of the multifamily complexes so that whenever a new tenant comes in, they understand what to do.”
