An employee of the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department has accused Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt of years of bullying and abusive behavior toward himself and other staff at the department.
In a claim filed against the county, Shawn Beyeler, a Supervising Planner and department employee since 2006, said he was forced to seek medical help as a result of multiple years of abusive behavior from the director toward him and others, which culminated in an event last April.
“Director Oviatt has continually and purposefully managed the Kern County Planning and Natural Resources Department… from a position of fear and intimidation for the last 11+ years to the financial detriment of the Department,” Beyeler wrote in an attachment to his claim.
Oviatt could not be reached after multiple requests for comment.
Megan Person, director of countywide communications, said Oviatt could not comment on the allegations because she was involved in them.
Beyeler went on to say that Oviatt’s behavior had caused employees to leave the department, creating a shortage, which he said exaggerated the director’s volatile behavior.
He requested Oviatt step down from her position or be removed by the Board of Supervisors.
A claim against the county is a required first step before a lawsuit, said County Counsel Mark Nations.
The claim was filed Oct. 5. The county has 45 days to either accept or reject the claim.
Nations said the county's Risk Management Department would conduct an investigation, possibly bringing in an outside firm to do so, before coming to a decision on the claim.
“I can’t ever recall a claim like this coming through,” he said.
Beyeler first brought his allegations to the county in June, when he submitted a complaint to the county's Civil Service Commission, which prompted the county's Human Resources Department to investigate Oviatt's behavior.
A separate investigation by the Human Resources Department has been taking place since June said Chief Human Resources Officer Devin Brown, although he could not say when it would conclude.
"We really are looking to make sure the investigation is done thoroughly and the allegations are responded to," he said.
The event that sparked Beveler's claims occurred on April 19, according to the claim.
On that date, Oviatt “screamed” at Beyeler over the phone about a project she had requested he complete. Beyeler said Oviatt used “multiple expletives” and spoke so loudly that Beyeler’s supervisor could hear the director from a conference room next to the director’s office.
Beyeler reported that incident to his supervisor, who said she had heard the conversation.
“It was at that point that I felt a complete and utter sense of humiliation and degradation,” Beyeler wrote in his claim. “I felt at that moment that as long as Ms. Oviatt was the Director my career at the Planning Department was over.”
Beyeler wrote that he broke down emotionally in his car and drove straight to his family’s physician to receive “help and direction.”
“The fear of having to interact with Director Oviatt in the future caused me to have such a high level of anxiety that I felt as though I needed to flee the abusive environment for the preservation of my physical and mental health,” he wrote.
Included in his complaint, Beyeler said Oviatt told him not to compliment her or any other employees of the Department, telling him he should compliment his mother if he felt the need to compliment someone.
He also said Oviatt asked him if he had a learning disability, and said she had no confidence that he could do his job.
On two occasions, Beyeler said Oviatt told him to get over an injury to his 92-year-old father and the death of his mother in order to do better at his job.
He said Oviatt asked him to visit a medical marijuana dispensary without his county identification to check if the dispensary was selling recreational cannabis. In the claim, Beyeler said he reported the incident to his supervisor because he did not know if that request was legal.
His supervisor agreed that he should disclose his identity while visiting medical marijuana dispensaries, according to the claim.
“Multiple other incidents in the last 180 days have been witnessed and experienced by fellow staffers and management,” Beyeler wrote.
He encouraged the county to contact 30 current and former employees in the course of their investigation into his claim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.