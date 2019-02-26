Diane Deuter left the mobile health clinic on Beardsley Avenue with an armful of pamphlets and condoms. She said she was going to spread the word that the clinic was in the neighborhood — for the day only — and she would pass out the contraceptives to the prostitutes who lived and worked in the neighborhood.
“A lot of people here need to be tested, especially in this community,” she said, something Kern County Public Health’s mobile health clinic could help with.
Deuter had gone to the clinic on Feb. 22 to receive her hepatitis A and B vaccines, which had been provided to her. She had also wanted to receive a shingles vaccine, but was told the clinic did not have it because of a nationwide shortage.
Nevertheless, Deuter said she planned to return to the clinic the next time it was in the neighborhood.
The county government hopes it finds more people like Deuter as it unrolls its new program. After years of low turnout at its satellite offices, Kern Public Health has embarked on a new strategy to bring health care to underserved areas.
It started its new plan on Jan. 1 with a soft launch, and sees promise that the program will grow as it becomes better known throughout the county.
“Our hope is that we have created an adaptable and responsive team that operates on this mobile platform that can be in the community making a difference,” said Kern Public Health Director Matt Constantine. “We hope that it is fully utilized and busy the entire time, and actually providing services to the community.”
Discussions for the new project began when the county analyzed attendance data and realized the public did not use many of its satellite offices, leaving nurses and staff without much to do when they staffed the clinics.
Small offices in places like Mojave, Taft, Ridgecrest and even Arvin had sometimes gone without customers, or only saw one customer a day, so the county set out to bring a more accessible clinic to the public.
Its solution was the mobile health clinic, an RV equipped with two small exam rooms where patients can be seen by nurses. Pharmaceutical-grade refrigerators and even a small waiting area allows the mobile unit to function like the county’s main health clinic.
The clinics provide immunizations, pregnancy screenings, contraceptives and tests for sexually transmitted diseases, along with other health tests.
The clinic can also sign certain people up for insurance and connect others to services around the county.
In one situation earlier this year, nurses with the mobile health clinic managed to connect a woman living in her car with her 2-year-old son to housing, nurses who work on the mobile clinic said.
Although some public health satellite offices remain open, the county hopes the mobile health clinic will take over as the main source of service to areas outside of Bakersfield as well as underserved areas of the city.
“I see it as the new way we are conducting business in Kern County,” said Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
The mobile clinic visits four locations per week, sometimes revisiting places it has seen in the past.
The county hopes that by bringing the clinic to the communities, it can attract more people to its services.
“There are many barriers to health access, and the mobile health clinic is a solution to that,” said Michelle Curioso, director of health services for Kern Public Health.
The county plans to continue with its mobile clinic for the foreseeable future.
The clinic’s schedule is available online at kernpublichealth.com/mobile-clinic/.
