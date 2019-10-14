Last year, the McFarland High Cougars and the Taft High Wildcats football teams battled to the final minute.
So, on Oct. 10, officials from both campuses met for breakfast to kick off the first annual “King of the Cats” rivalry football game.
A breakfast for both teams was hosted by J&M’s Cafe in Bakersfield. Both teams were represented by four football captains, two cheerleaders, the drum major and the ASB president.
Both teams were also represented by each site’s superintendent, principal, athletic director and head coach of their football program.
Players focused on sportsmanship and fellowship throughout the breakfast. Photos were taken throughout the event that showcased the trophy and commemorative coins that will be used for the game’s pregame coin toss.
The rivalry began last year with a dramatic finish by the Cougars’ defense. With less than a minute left in the game the Cougar defense stopped the Wildcats from scoring what could have been a game winning touchdown.
The final score was 13-12 in favor of the Cougars.
Both teams proved to be evenly matched last year and expectations for another exciting game were on tap Oct. 11 in the McFarland Football Stadium.
TJ Yasenchak is the athletic director for the McFarland Unified School District.
