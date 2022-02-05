COUCH'S CORNER: With the right programs, we can help our children succeed

Imagine if every child had five years of quality education before kindergarten? Children need many opportunities to learn, and this week I’m excited to talk about a very unique approach that the United Way has developed with key partners like Aera Energy and Bear Mountain Recreation called the Born Learning Trail to do just that.
Already established in several communities in Kern such as Arvin, Wasco and Taft, the newest trail will open next Saturday, Feb. 12, at Weedpatch Park in Lamont. A festival and grand opening will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Weedpatch Park, 7443 Buena Vista Blvd. in Lamont. I hope to see you there.
What is the Lamont Born Learning Trail? It’s a trail developed to support language, literacy and social skills development for children in our communities. Each trail includes a 10-station circuit course with colorful stations and learning activities presented in both English and Spanish. Children using the displays learn about colors, numbers, shapes and can participate in fun activities to get them moving. Aera has sponsored several of these trails in partnership with United Way. I’m excited they’ve chosen the District 4 community of Lamont for this one.
I’m thankful Aera and United Way recognized the importance of this project to the Lamont community and sponsored the trail. Research shows that a student or child who cannot read at grade level is four times more likely to drop out of high school. By supporting literacy and providing creative educational resources, such as the Born Learning Trail, the sponsors’ goal is to bridge educational gaps in our communities.
The project was a labor of love for Aera staff and volunteers. They were thrilled to have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and help with some of the installation work making the pathway fun, educational and a place for families to enjoy together for many years to come. Thanks to the California Air Resources Board as well, who provided some support to plant trees at the park as part of the effort.
What I love about this trail is that it is oriented for families. Parents, grandparents or caregivers of many young children under the age of five are often a child’s very first “teacher.” A quick trip to the park can be a chance for fun and a chance for families to learn and grow together. Aera is happy to have a role in making this happen for our local families in the communities where we operate.
“Imagine if every child had five years of quality education before kindergarten?” That’s a line from the United Way’s web page on the Born Learning Trail and a good place to start and end this Couch’s Corner. With support like this in our communities, we can help our children succeed. That’s the goal of this effort. Thanks to all who support this effort.
If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact our office at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
