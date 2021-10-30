COUCH'S CORNER: Tyson Davis perfect choice for DPD chief

This past Monday, I had the honor of presenting a certificate of recognition to Tyson Davis during his swearing-in ceremony as the chief of the Delano Police Department.
With the addition of Chief Tyson Davis, the city of Delano gains an experienced public servant from Kern County who is committed to improving public safety and enhancing community engagement. As District 4 supervisor, I have firsthand experience witnessing Chief Davis’ tenacity and commitment to the residents he serves.
Chief Davis began his career with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in 1989 and served with the department for more than 30 years. During his service with KCSO, he advanced through the ranks and got promoted to a commander in 2011. During his tenure as commander, Davis was responsible for providing oversight of the General Investigations Division, Metropolitan Patrol Division, and Special Investigation Division. In 2017, Davis was promoted to chief deputy and directed the operations of multiple bureaus within the Sheriff’s Office. Also, Davis served for more than a year in the KCSO Delano Substation, forming relationships with community members.
With Davis’ vast experience and knowledge of law enforcement, his selection by the Delano City Council is a perfect choice with the recent spike in violent crime nationwide. Chief Davis will take on emboldened criminals in Kern County’s second largest city and work with the community to mitigate gang activity. Furthermore, he will continue the work of his predecessor by ensuring that community engagement with youth is a priority for the department.
When I spoke with the new police chief, Davis said, “I am excited to serve the Delano community. In the days ahead, I look forward to meeting residents and business owners throughout the city. In addition, I am eager to work with the brave men and women of DPD to reduce gang shootings.”
Sustainable partnerships between community members and police are a result of transparency. I encourage residents in Delano to meet with your new police chief and collaborate with DPD to reduce crime in your local neighborhood.
In Kern County, we are fortunate to have federal, state and local law enforcement performing at the highest level, often in the most stressful situations. In District 4, we will continue to support our law enforcement and honor first responders who keep us safe.
If you have questions about this or any other District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.