COUCH'S CORNER: The roles of city and county governments

Some years ago, I had just been elected to the Bakersfield City Council (November of 1998). I remember a feeling of great responsibility with this new public sector world ahead of me. In early 1999, I attended an educational forum for the new city council members and new mayors organized by the League of California Cities.
As I recall, the very first speaker strode to the podium and said to a large crowd of the newly elected officials, “Why do cities exist?“
He was met with a rather awkward silence. I recall thinking, "I’m a city council member, now I should probably have a very good answer to this question."
Before I could give him my answer, he answered his own rhetorical question: “Cities exist to provide urban services.” He continued, “Counties, on the other hand, are political subdivisions of the state, and their primary function is to administer state and federal programs.” He went on, “That is the difference between city and county government. If you learn nothing more during this conference, that is something you need to remember. And that is something you all need to abide by.“
He went on to say that urban services consisted of things like providing police and fire protection, fixing the potholes, planning for the development of the community, providing water, sewer and trash services, maintaining and providing parks and recreation services, and so forth. While from time to time we would take positions on various issues outside of these basic services, he was adamant that we city council members need to focus on those basics as best we could. He added counties needed to focus on what they were supposed to do.
Experience has taught me that as your county supervisor, we do focus on the above-mentioned items but we also provide urban services to those who live in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Today, as I honorably serve as your 4th District supervisor, those distinctions I learned many years ago have not left my mind. It’s important that city and county government cooperate with each other, but we all need to be mindful of our primary responsibilities to those we serve.
If you have any questions about this or any other District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
