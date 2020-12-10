As we begin the month of December, lets remind ourselves that we are in the final stretch of 2020. This year definitely will be one for the history books.
I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Thank you to the volunteers who participated in the 2020 Thanksgiving Delano Community Luncheon located at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza.
Similar to last year, the community engagement at the event exceeded expectations. Even during a nationwide pandemic, the masked volunteers managed to deliver 1,400 hot plates to the community while practicing the safety guidelines administered by Kern County Public Health.
With over 800 pounds of turkey prepared by volunteers, there was plenty of food to serve the community. Thanks to Tony Martinez Jr., owner of Tony’s Pizza, for donating more than 100 turkeys for the community luncheon.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., the assembly line moved consistently until 1:00 p.m., serving hundreds of individuals warm meals. Although COVID-19 presented setbacks this year, the Delano Steering Committee remained focused on organizing a safe event with partnership from Tony Martinez Jr.
Thank you to Art Armendariz, Delano Union High School Board trustee and District 4 aide, for his participation on the steering committee and leadership during the event. And thanks to all the volunteers who made this event a success.
The Thanksgiving Community Luncheon originated in 1986 when Tony Martinez Sr., founder of Tony’s Pizza, partnered with Dalip Singh, former owner of Singh GMC of Delano, to start distributing warm Thanksgiving meals to vulnerable families in need. From that moment moving forward, the volunteer event turned into a tradition that spans more than three decades.
Whether it was a senior citizen who did not have access to celebrate the holiday with immediate family members or homeless individuals in need, this year’s community luncheon continues to make a positive impact in Delano. Furthermore, the event reminds the community that despite setbacks, the resiliency embodied in Kern County will assist our community adapt to any challenge we face.
Special thanks to the sponsors of the event, including the city of Delano, Delano Harvest Holidays, Adventist Health Delano, the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled, Delano Union School District, Delano Union High School District, Delano Community Alliance and Kiwanis Club of Delano.
Got any questions about this or any other county matter? Call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
