With the summer months starting to get into full swing and triple-digit temperatures heading to the Fourth District, our office is pleased to announce that cooling centers will be open again this summer. Please see the attached information below. Our office will notify you what days and locations these cooling centers will be open.
For the health, safety, and comfort of our residents, the Kern County Parks Division, in cooperation with the Department of Aging and Adult Services, other Kern County agencies and/or districts, and PG&E, will open cooling centers throughout Kern County when the temperatures are forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) to exceed certain highs.
Cooling centers open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperatures are forecast to be 105 degrees or higher, in the desert areas when the temperatures are forecast to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when temperatures are forecast to be 95 degrees or higher. The centers are open from 1 to 8 p.m. If you need transportation to a cooling center, call 211.
The cooling centers daily report will be issued by 11 a.m. on the day before the centers open. Weekend cooling center openings will be released by 11 a.m. Fridays.
Residents using the cooling centers are encouraged to bring their favorite non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, reading materials, games, etc., to better enjoy the centers.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all cooling center visitors:
- Are encouraged to wear a face covering.
- Will be screened for temperature and symptoms upon entry. Visitors who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center
- Must practice physical distancing at all times. Keep at least 6 feet away from one another.
Here is a full list of Cooling Centers. We are also working to add more cooling centers to this list:
- Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive
- Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road
- Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St.
- Bakersfield - Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane
- Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Blvd.
- Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California St.
- McFarland - McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W Sherwood Ave.
- Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave.
- Taft - Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor St.
MOUNTAIN
- Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive
DESERT
- Mojave - Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
- Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th St.
If you are interested in being added to our email contact list, or if you have any questions for me, contact the District 4 office at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week. Stay healthy.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
