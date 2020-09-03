This week I’m proud to announce your Board of Supervisors approved the final recommended 2020-2021 Budget for Kern County. Every year I’m thankful to serve residents who engage with us to help determine the fiscal priorities for our community. As COVID-19 continues to impact revenue sources for local governments across the United States, the board passed a budget that reflects prioritizing public safety and general welfare of the public.
Although most departments will undergo a reduction of 7.5 percent in funding, the $3.1 billion balanced budget avoids reductions in discretionary spending for the Sheriff's/Coroner's Office and Fire Department. In fact, the Sheriff's/Coroner's Office will receive $242 million, the largest expenditure from the County’s General Fund. Furthermore KCSO receives $5 million more in funding than last year’s budget that fully funds another Sheriff’s Training Academy. The 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget includes $883 million budgeted for the General Fund and other funds totaling $2 billion, including $145 million for the Fire Fund.
The General Fund contains county discretionary revenues that pay for mandates and other expenditures not funded by the state and federal government. It is important to note that while the county collects property and sales taxes for discretionary use, a significant portion of the revenue collected is required to match funding for federal/state programs and for debt/contractual obligations. State and federal aid, just like fees collected from services, must be spent on specific programs. Only about 38 percent of the $883 million allows some discretion by the board. Our public safety departments received the largest contribution from County Discretionary Revenue in the General Fund. To tackle the Fire Department’s structural deficit, our board approved $4 million in new annual funding to the Fire Department and $10 million for new capital investment in fire engines and emergency response vehicles, on top of the $145 million already budgeted to the Fire Fund. I’m grateful for Fire Chief David Witt’s collaboration to find mutual agreement on measures that improve a distinguished fire department without impacting the level of service. Resolving the Fire Fund’s structural deficit while keeping the community safe remains a priority as your supervisor.
In addition to not reducing spending for our public safety departments, your board approved funds for the spray/neuter program administered by Animal Services and more funding to support our Low Barrier Navigation Center, which opened in May. Also let me be clear that this budget does not include a permanent closure of any branch of the Kern County Library System. Your concerns about this topic did not go unnoticed, and I remain committed to working with KC Library Director Andie Sullivan to ensure curbside services remain active while libraries are closed due to the health emergency. Special thanks to staff at the County Administrative Office for working around the clock with our county departments to form a balanced budget.
While the economic outlook remains uncertain, Kern County succeeds at adapting to difficult circumstances. Together, through perseverance and determination, Kern County’s economy will rebound and thrive better than ever before.
Feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
