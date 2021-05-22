COUCH'S CORNER: Second Kern County Family Justice Center coming to south Kern

I am so pleased to announce the creation of a second Kern County Family Justice Center in south Kern, in the Lamont area. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and her office deserve the credit for this plan, but I am pleased that our District 4 office was able to help in the development and implementation. We didn’t do much. All we really did was get out of their way, but sometimes that’s what government needs to do to make things happen.
Last year, before the pandemic hit, our office hosted a town hall in Lamont to discuss community concerns about crime and the aftermath of fear that lingered in the community after a series of heinous gang-related murders. Some folks, in tears, described their fears and grief and lamented they had nowhere to go as victims of crime. They stayed in the shadows while perpetrators of fear and violence wreaked havoc in their homes and neighborhoods. We heard those impassioned voices, and now that the pandemic is passing, are pleased that, by working with the DA’s office, the probation chief and his department, and the Kern County General Services Division, a secure place can be created where victims and other vulnerable and frightened residents can go and find refuge and assistance.
Here is a brief history of the family justice center model. In 1989, the vision was first proposed by then-San Diego Deputy City Attorney for a collaborative center, a family justice center, where domestic violence or sexual assault victims could easily access information and assistance from numerous service providers during a single visit. From that idea the first FJC was opened in San Diego in 2002. There are now over 130 FJCs in the United States. The philosophy behind the FJC model is a sound one. A victim in crisis, especially when the crime is occurring in the home, is often without the time and money to decide and access the resources and programs they desperately need. Providing a safe and accessible FJC site where a domestic violence, substance abuse, or child abuse victim can go and speak with a trained and knowledgeable advocate is key to providing optimal victim services in the community.
In Kern County, the DA’s office, in conjunction with numerous partner agencies, opened the FJC in January of 2018 in Bakersfield on Oak Street adjacent to Beach Park. The FJC has assisted over 7,265 victims (clients), 5,058 of those first-time clients, since opening its doors three years ago.
Each client is greeted then met by a knowledgeable and trained victim advocate from the DA’s office. It is during this initial intake process that the client is able to select from the many partners and resources available. Meetings with those partners are accomplished either in person or virtually. Some of the services provided include advocacy, case management, counseling, court support, immigration assistance, clothing, employment assistance, internet access, interpreters, law enforcement, legal assistance, restraining orders, safety planning, support groups, victim compensation, child support services, Cal works/cash aid/food stamps, emergency housing, shelter referrals and sexual assault examination/hospital accompaniment.
On-site partners include the DA’s office, Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Department of Human Services and Kern County Child Support Services. Some of our off-site community partners include the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Bakersfield Police Department, Dress for Success, Kern County Aging and Adult Services, and Court Appointed Special Advocates.
The most important component of a successful victim assistance model is accessibility for victims. By providing a site in south Kern more geographically available, at 12022 Main St. in Lamont, services can be accessed more readily. Additionally, by selecting partners with existing relationships with the community, the possibility that a victim will seek services is greatly enhanced. The areas that would by served by the proposed south Kern FJC would include Arvin, Lamont, Taft and Frazier Park.
There were hundreds of cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse reported to law enforcement in 2020. We are aware that many crimes of this nature are unreported. The DA’s office has been working with representatives of Lideres Campesinas, who serve primarily farmworkers in the Arvin/Lamont area, who concur that the numbers of unreported and undetected domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse are significant.
The proposal for the south Kern Family Justice Center is that the site would be smaller in size but operate largely on the same principles as the Metro Bakersfield Site, providing the same services, but tailored to enable more services needed by the south Kern population. Other on-site partners would include an experienced bilingual victim advocate from the DA’s office as well as an advocate from Lideres Campesinas. Campesinas will be able to go out into the fields and to homes to inform of the family justice center and what it can offer. Another on-site partner will be a bilingual advocate from the Women’s Center-High Desert to provide trauma-informed counseling.
Many of the same off-site partners that provide wraparound services with the Metro FJC will also be available for these same services and act as a referral source. In addition to those partners, we are also working to pair with local community collaboratives such as the South Valley Neighborhood Partnership and the Taft Community Resource Center.
An opening date will be established as soon as a few improvements are made to the site. We hope that this project is successful and that many of our vulnerable south Kern residents take advantage of the services. Our desire is to help victims and strengthen families so that our residents can live happy and productive lives.
As our District 4 office in Weedpatch will be utilized for this new center, we will be making arrangements for a new office, but rest assured we are still available to meet with all of our south Kern constituents at numerous locations. If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact our office at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
