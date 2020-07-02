Though COVID-19 is dominating the headlines, I wanted you to know that the work in District 4 continues. This week, we have a few successes to report on that will help the people of Delano and make Delano a better place to call home. Even though Delano is an incorporated city that manages many of its local government functions, there are ways the county can help the city, and it is my job to help those kinds of things happen. Take a look at this week’s updates and tell me what you think.
On June 16, the Delano Recovery Station opened its doors. The Delano Recovery Station is the second of its kind in Kern County. The Recovery Station is established to provide a safe place for adults to sober and begin discussions about their options and possibilities of sustaining sobriety and stability in their life. This service is provided by Telecare, a family and employee owned company that has been treating individuals with mental illness since 1965. They specialize in innovative outcome-driven services for high-risk individual needs.
Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services had the funds and has contracted with Telecare to manage this facility, at 629 Main St. The Delano Recovery Station is a 24/7 operation with planned short stays of eight to 10 hours for individuals in public who are disorderly or intoxicated. This is not a self-referral or walk-in service. Individuals will be screened and transported by local law enforcement or other partnering agencies to this facility. Instead of being arrested, the client is presented with the opportunity of clinical interventions and community-based services. The program is a benefit because it serves a small group of people who need help, not incarceration, and because it saves the Delano Police Department the costly process of transporting and admitting these folks into the county jail.
In addition to the Delano Recovery Station, at the last Board of Supervisors meeting, we approved approximately $150,000 for another first for Delano: a navigation center for the homeless. There’s still a ways to go before this facility can open, but this is significant funding toward the goal of opening this facility up and helping the community and the homeless of Delano solve this common problem.
Finally, we have been working closely with the California Farmworkers Foundation, which provides much of the needed farmworker labor throughout Kern County, to assist them to get health care screenings and COVID testing to the farmworkers and food processors who are being exposed to the virus but are unable to get to testing sites. More on this soon, but expect to see these health care operations in Delano in the coming weeks.
Much more is happening in Kern County, and I will continue to do the work and provide the updates so you can see how your County works for you. Feel free to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or call us at 661-868-3680 if you have any questions. Have a safe week.
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
