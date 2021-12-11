COUCH'S CORNER: Prop 68 funds show good government can do

There are times when people get discouraged about government because it takes too long to get things done, or costs too much, or doesn’t seem to work right. I know that feeling too. But sometimes something happens that just restores one’s faith that with time, government can bring tangible good to the communities and people we serve. This week was one of those times.
I am so pleased to report that several of our District 4 communities were awarded Proposition 68 grant funds for the improvement of parks, and I am especially pleased to report that the unincorporated community of Lamont is the biggest winner of all and is to receive $6.5 million to turn Lamont Park into a jewel of the California Park System and a place in Lamont where the residents can gather and be so proud.
The press release from the county this past week says it best: “Kern County is thrilled to announce we’ve been awarded $6.5 million in Proposition 68 funding (with no county match) to completely renovate Lamont Park into a state-of-the-art facility. County employees have spent countless hours meeting with residents of Lamont to curate a design that best meets the needs of this underserved area of our community.”
County staff, led by the amazing Carl Brewer, really did pour their heart and soul into this project and developed such a strong bond with the stakeholders from the Lamont community that the design they produced was a labor of love that showed in the final product. The park is a dream park, with new soccer fields, tennis and pickleball courts, indoor-sized soccer and hockey spaces, Zumba, shade structures, walking paths, gardens, splash pad, outdoor pavilion, play structures and exercise equipment, plus more. More importantly, its design creates that feeling that a community park is supposed to create, of peace and pride and community.
Lamont has so desperately needed this, and now the funds are there, and the design in place, to make the dream park a reality. I was especially gratified by the sentiments of Jose Mireles, board president of the Comite Progreso de Lamont, who, according to the Californian earlier this week, “nearly cried tears of joy when he heard” of the award, and Margie Madera, team coordinator for the Lamont Boys and Girls Club, who said, “Changes like this are going to help the community see that they are not being overlooked.”
For me, as the county supervisor for this historic, unincorporated community, it is so gratifying to hear the community acknowledge and recognize we are there, doing our best to help.
But it wasn’t just Kern County who received Prop 68 grant awards. Special kudos go to the District 4 communities of Wasco, Arvin, and Shafter who also received awards this cycle, for $1.77, $1.95, and $3.8 million respectively for major park improvements in their jurisdictions. This portends a tremendous improvement in the quality of life of so many District 4 communities. Congratulations to the grant writers and stakeholders who helped these projects get funded.
The conservationist John Muir once said, “Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and give strength to body and soul.” It seems that for a moment, government has worked for the people, to bring that sentiment home.
Got any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
