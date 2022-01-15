COUCH'S CORNER: New mental health program aims to reach the hard to reach

Many of us know individuals who are struggling to keep it together in these trying times. Too often it seems like our systems are not able to help. Mental illness and substance abuse disorders often isolate individuals most in need of help.
The Bakersfield Referral Team and Community Referral Network program are designed to assist in connecting difficult-to-engage and treatment resistant populations to mental health, substance use disorder treatment and additional supportive services. Individuals referred may include anyone with a mental health or substance use issue that is deteriorating and not accessing needed services they may need.
It’s a new program aimed at reaching out to those hard-to-reach people in our community. It was developed by Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to reach out to those who aren’t willing or able to access care on their own, but are certainly hurting inside to the point where their lives may have become unmanageable, and they are not able to see a way to recovery. While these people often will not ask for help, this program allows the rest of us to ask for help for them through a referral process.
The referral process works like this: Once an individual is referred, the program delivers short-term services, including:
• Assessing the individual's behavioral health needs and support systems.
• Planning for crises and helping individuals develop coping skills.
• Linking individuals to care and services and monitoring the individual’s use of these services
• Engagement with family members and care takers.
The goal of this program is to provide support to individuals who need access to behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, accessing medical care, housing, employment, social services they may be eligible for, and other essential services. The program aims to build a relationship in order to help individuals connect with the right level of treatment and engage in these services.
These services are for everyone, but can specifically help with our local homeless problem through the ROEM program (Relational Outreach and Engagement Model). The ROEM model focuses on building trusting relationships while delivering services out in the field. Due to the level of success this method of service delivery has achieved, many of the outreach and education components of the ROEM model have been integrated into the Bakersfield Referral Team and Community Referral Network programs.
For individuals who will not accept assistance but clearly demonstrate severe mental health symptoms, the program incorporates referrals to the Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services’ Assisted Outpatient Treatment team, who will determine if the individual meets the legal criteria for AOT. When AOT criteria is met, the AOT Team and program staff work toward voluntarily linking them to behavioral health services and, where appropriate, involuntary services.
Who can make referral? Referrals to the program are typically received from family members/persons of support, contract providers, law enforcement, behavioral health programs, and other community members such as neighbors and business owners.
It’s a new program, but it gives the county more tools in dealing with the mental health crisis in our communities. Expect to see the ROEM team in community settings, homeless shelters, veteran service agencies, homeless encampments, substance use disorder service agencies, churches, sober living homes, park and other public settings. There’s also a 24-hour referral line. The program is being rolled out in Greater Bakersfield 844-863-7002, Delano: 661-720-4009, Lamont: 661-845-5331, Taft: 661-768-8324 and Lake Isabella: 760-549-9829. Already significant referrals are occurring in Delano and Lamont.
Referring someone you know may be the best way to help this person who is not willing and able to help themselves. Thanks to our Behavioral Health Department for putting this together and trying to get the word out.
If you have more questions about the Bakersfield Referral Team or the Community Referral Network, please contact the Behavioral Health Department directly at 661-868-7520. If you have questions of our District 4 office on any county-related matter, you can contact us directly at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
