COUCH'S CORNER: New Kiwanis club comes to Arvin-Lamont

A few months ago, District 4 staff joined some people in Arvin and Lamont for their first Kiwanis meeting, a preliminary meeting to discuss the steps to create their own official Kiwanis chapter. It’s always good to see community members get involved with service organizations like Kiwanis, as these types of organizations are always trying to do something good for the community.
In case you didn’t know, Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance.
The Kiwanis Club of Arvin-Lamont began with a similar vision: To empower youth in the neighborhoods of South Kern. Now, they plan to do much more than that. They want to create a sense of pride and belonging for communities who are often overlooked. I applaud them for that spirit of change. Change happens when a group like this comes together and is willing to get involved and make a difference.
It’s great to see this group use their skills and resources to show the youth they have the potential to volunteer and to be successful, contributing members of their community. Accordingly, their first focus is creating volunteer opportunities for youth to get involved, stay active and improve the livelihood of their areas. Already, they have gathered volunteers for events such as the Lamont Harvest Festival, Christmas Shopping Spree for Disadvantaged Children, and an MLK Day Trash and Graffiti Cleanup.
Their second focus is educating club members (Kiwanians) by inviting speakers from various industries. They’ve been blessed with the support they have already received from leaders such as Robin Robinson, pastor and core member at City Serve; Jay Tamsi, president/CEO of Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Eddie Brock, chief of police for the Arvin Police Department; Nataly Santamaria, promotora for Kern County Vision y Compromiso; Gema Perez, Greenfield Walking Group; and Jaime Lozano, Bakersfield College.
Even though their club is relatively new, I join them in their enthusiasm about the possibilities to promote positive change in our communities.
“As a life-long resident of South Kern, I witnessed the impacts that gang violence and lack of involvement have on children. It is heartbreaking to see my fellow classmates or people that once played in my neighborhood following a dark path. I decided to help develop the Kiwanis Club of Arvin-Lamont to change the narrative. It is possible to follow your dreams and aspirations regardless of your background and upbringing,” said Mariela Gomez, president-elect.
You should know, when Mariela graduated from college, she came to work with me at the District 4 office, where she demonstrated the skills and heart that she is utilizing today. I’m so glad that our paths have crossed before and that they cross again. And I know that this new Kiwanis Chapter in Arvin/Lamont, with leadership from people like Mariela, Yovani Jimenez, Freddie Castrejon and Jose Gonzales, to name just a few, will truly help the communities they serve.
For more information on how to become a member of the Arvin-Lamont Kiwanis Club or to make a donation, please email arvinlamontkiwanis@gmail.com.
If you have any questions about a District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Have a safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.