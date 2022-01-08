COUCH'S CORNER: Much to celebrate as 2021 goes in the books

In 2021, Kern County focused on rebuilding the economy and recovering from the pandemic. Kern’s accomplishments are a result of the dedicated, hard-working department employees working throughout our county. From tackling the homeless crisis to investing in infrastructure improvements and helping families and small businesses, I am proud of what we accomplished this year. However, there is a lot more work to do. As we get our economy back on track, I am optimistic about the future in 2022.
This past year, the District 4 office and the Kern County Public Works Department collaborated to clean 622 illegal dump sites on District 4 roadways. In addition, the Code Compliance Division protected public health and upheld community standards in the district by bringing dozens of properties into compliance with county ordinances that preserve our neighborhoods.
In January of this year, expect completion of road resurfacing on Edison Road from State Route 223 to Di Gorgio Road. Also, I am eager to see Public Works finish paving Lytle Avenue from West Cecil Avenue to County Line Road in Delano. Paving the dirt road will make it easier for residents to travel on the street. Anticipate completion in June 2022.
The community of Wasco can anticipate road reconstruction for Scofield Avenue in summer 2022. Furthermore, in McFarland, anticipate construction on shoulder improvements to Browning Road from Elmo Highway to Skyline Drive. All these projects have received environmental clearance and are now in the design phase. Also, in late January of this year, the Road Maintenance Division will evaluate and create a plan to reconstruct Lost Hills Road between Twisselman Road and Interstate 5.
This past year, the Board of Supervisors approved a utilization plan for the relief funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act. The utilization plan includes $10 million earmarked toward Lamont stormwater/flood mitigation. The flooding from Caliente Creek damages property, roadways and causes hardship for residents. The Public Works Department is responsible for the design and land acquisition required for the project. Construction is anticipated soon with major developments in 2022.
Across the nation, communities have seen an uptick in homelessness and drug addiction. Last June, the District 4 office collaborated with Flood Ministries to launch the Delano Navigation Center. Flood Ministries operates the center. In Kern County’s second largest city, the navigation center provides an opportunity for homeless individuals to work with a dedicated outreach team that connects them with available resources such as counseling, housing, or recovery services. Thank you to the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled for sharing the property.
The navigation center serves as a location where the homeless can receive a meal, shower and utilize laundry services. During the first two months of operation, 388 clients were served, and the number of clients continues to remain consistent. Due to the successful operation, the City of Arvin is seeking to start their own navigation center.
This past November, the Board of Supervisors adopted Chapter 8.30 to Title 8 of the Kern County Ordinance Code to address the impact of homeless encampments on public safety and quality of life. The ordinance specifies the times and locations where it will be unlawful to camp or place personal items in public areas. The successful launch of the Delano Navigation Center together with the implementation of the new ordinance is a step in the right direction. Moving forward in 2022, the board will work with County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop to ensure the multi-departmental strategic action plan is enforced efficiently.
Last year, the board approved nearly $300,000 in funding for suicide prevention crisis line services for Kern County residents through June 2022. Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services is a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network call center system and receives calls routed through this network from callers throughout the United States.
The perfect Christmas gift this season was Kern County being awarded $6.5 million in Proposition 68 funding (with no county match) to completely renovate Lamont Park into a state-of-the-art facility. Obtaining this funding to build and expand Lamont Park will provide an opportunity to improve the physical and mental health of residents in this community. I want to thank the community of Lamont for providing direct input into the design and our county parks team for the hard work they put in to make this project a reality.
In 2022, my staff will continue working with CAO Ryan Alsop and Public Works Director Craig Pope on the implementation of California’s new composting law SB 1383. The law, enforced by CalRecycle, sets new targets to reduce statewide emissions of short-lived climate pollutants and reduce organic waste in landfills. In addition, the bill seeks to divert edible food that is typically thrown away to human consumption. As the new law takes effect, all the stores plus schools and any other large generators of food will be looking for outlets like Laborers of the Harvest to receive the diverted food. My office looks forward to generating innovative ideas that support edible food recovery.
I want to thank Chief Eddie Brock of the Arvin Police Department, Chief Kenny Williams of the McFarland Police Department, Chief Kevin Zimmerman of the Shafter Police Department and Chief Tyson Davis of the Delano Police Department for their hard work combating crime throughout the year. Sustainable partnerships between community members and police are a result of transparency. I encourage residents in District Four to meet with your police department and collaborate to reduce crime in your local neighborhood. Also, special thanks to the following Kern County Sheriff Substation sergeants that keep our communities safe in District 4:
• Sergeant Andrew Romanini — North Area Substation (Buttonwillow)
• Sergeant Joe Saldana — Lamont Substation
• Sergeant Jeremy Gregory — Delano Substation
• Sergeant Charles Shinn — Wasco Substation
As we wrap up 2021, celebrate the accomplishments we achieved. This past year I created great memories with constituents from communities across the district. Together, we will continue this progress and make 2022 a year to remember. If you have any questions about any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to call us at 661-868-3680 or email us at district4@kerncounty.com. Happy New Year!
