COUCH'S CORNER: Much to be thankful for in District 4

Thanksgiving is a day set aside to spend time with family and friends to reflect on the blessings in our lives. In Kern County, California and these United States, we have so much to be thankful for. After the first Thanksgiving nearly 400 years ago, we continue to gather with our family and friends in appreciation of those things with which we are blessed. As we embark on the new year, let's remember that when we set our differences aside and work together, the potential for what we can achieve is limitless.
Kern County has always been the breadbasket of the world, a place where the food we grow so bountifully is shared with all. When you consider that the primary food-producing counties in the world are in the San Joaquin Valley, and that Kern County is at the top of the list of food producers, we really are sharing our bounty with the world, in the true spirit of Thanksgiving.
This year we have so much to be thankful for in District 4. With the economy reopened, with the pandemic at a much better place than it was a year ago, we can begin to see how our communities are getting back on their feet and how we as individuals and as families are starting to prosper again. Let’s remember to share our prosperity with those less fortunate in this season of giving thanks. And let’s be thankful that in this current job market, all of us can find the employment we need to put food on the table.
On this Thanksgiving, I would like to thank the residents and nonprofit organizations in District 4, who volunteer their service this Thanksgiving to feed community members and families without food and shelter. Myself, along with my colleagues on the board, will continue to identify resources to make a positive difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors. Also, I am grateful for the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces whose sacrifices preserve our freedoms.
Again, I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. If you have any questions about this or any District 4 matter, don’t hesitate to contact us at district4@kerncounty.com or at 661-868-3680. Have a safe week.
