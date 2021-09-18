COUCH'S CORNER: Movie in the Park series connects county departments, community

This week on Couch’s Corner, we are excited to announce we our continuing our Movie in the Park series.
As your Kern County Supervisor, one of my objectives is to connect the community with the diverse county departments we have. Previously, when my office held our town hall meetings throughout the district, we noticed a great dialogue between constituents and county departments. Many people did not realize the programs and incentives each county department had to offer.
The ultimate objective for the Movie in the Park series is to bring as many county departments to one central location as possible while providing a fun, family atmosphere. This is a family-oriented event to bring your county departments and other services available to you. While parents are browsing the different county department booths gathering resources available to them, there are games to keep the children entertained.
Last Friday night, we were in McFarland for our most recent movie. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., county departments began setting up their booths, getting ready to distribute their available resources.
Some county departments in attendance consisted of Aging and Adult Services, Department of Human Services, Public Health, Kern County Fire Department, as well as McFarland PD.
During this time, free food was given out, kids checked out the fire truck and took pictures in the McFarland PD police car. After the sunset, the county departments packed up to make room for people to bring their lawn chairs and blankets onto the grass to watch the movie. Roughly 100 people came out to watch "Spirit Untamed" on a giant inflatable screen.
We are coordinating more Movie in the Park events, so please stay tuned. Don’t forget to bring lawn chairs, blankets, insect repellent and an empty stomach to enjoy a fun family night out.
Do you have any questions about this event? Feel free to contact District 4 office at district4@kerncounty.com or call (661)868-3680.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.