I am pleased to report that this week my office, working with the California Farmworkers Foundation and Good Samaritan Hospital, will announce a new mobile COVID-19 testing clinic dedicated to the underserved farmworker community in Kern County. Testing data shows that this population, which is so essential to our local economy, has been hard hit by the virus and cannot afford to take time off work to get tested. Bringing the clinic to them will remove the greatest barriers to their access to free testing.
GSH will staff the mobile testing program with two medical professionals and provide the testing equipment and supplies. “We’ve always had a heart to serve but with this program we could serve our community in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Amandeep Basra, CEO for GSH in Bakersfield. I can’t thank Amandeep and Kelly Gladded and all the GSH staff who have worked so hard to serve our community in Kern County. Thank you, Good Sam!
Scheduling these tests in the fields required close coordination with growers and packing facilities in Kern County. CFF was uniquely positioned to help with that, as they routinely work with farmworkers to bring about innovative programs that benefit their quality of life.
“This is a much-needed partnership for the betterment of farmworkers in Kern County. Data shows that farmworkers would like to get tested but there are barriers that this program seeks to alleviate by bringing testing directly to their worksites. We’re so happy we were able to get Supervisor Couch’s support and Good Sam’s people to work with us,” said Hernan Hernandez, executive director for CFF. Hernan gets tremendous credit for coming to us with this need, and then helping us to set up this program Without his organization’s help, this would have been impossible.
As you can see, I am grateful to the partners, Good Sam and California Farmworkers Foundation, for helping make this program possible, and to Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine for helping us put a program together that allows us to test our most underserved people in Kern County that’s funded through the CARES Act. As so many of these farmworkers live and work in the Fourth District, this program is particularly beneficial to the people I represent.
The program starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Delano, moves to the Lamont area on Wednesday and then McFarland on Thursday. Each week the schedule will be determined based on discussions between Kern County Public Health, CFF and GSH.
These kinds of programs succeed when people are willing to work together, so I am so thankful to be able to work with different partners, in all manner of projects throughout Kern County, for the common good. It’s the best part of my job bringing people together who want to do good but need the county’s support to make it happen. Thanks again, Good Samaritan Hospital and California Farmworkers Foundation!
Please direct questions to Sal Moretti (KC District 4) at 661-868-3684, Kelly Gladden (GSH) at 661-221-1819 or Hernan Hernandez (CFF) at 661-487-5517. Have a safe week!
David Couch represents Kern County’s Fourth District.
